Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312

François Devienne's "Sonata in D Major" transcribed for Flute and Clarinet

Noteworthy Sheet Music has published an edition of Devienne's Op.10 No.1 for flute and B-flat clarinet. Originally for two flutes, this duet works well with clarinet, is fun to play, and is a welcome addition to the flute and clarinet repertoire.
 
 
Devienne's "Sonata in D Major" for flute and clarinet
Devienne’s “Sonata in D Major” for flute and clarinet
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >165 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources.  NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute.  They offer original contemporary works by distinguished composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire.  Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website.  Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the new release mentioned below and other NSM editions.  New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.

François Devienne (1759-1803) was a French composer, flutist and bassoonist, as well as a professor at the Paris Conservatory.  His compositional output included 12 operas, many pieces for various wind instruments (overtures, concertos, quartets, trios, sonatas, etc. for flute, piano, and other instruments), 12 suites, numerous romances, chansons, etc.  He also wrote an influential flute method book, Méthode fsbdt de flûte (1795).

This flute-clarinet duet is one in a series of new releases from Noteworthy Sheet Music that are being published at the suggestion of flutist Richard A. Evans.  Years ago, Mr. Evans located several publications of 18th and 19th century flute duets, now in the public domain, at the Library of Congress.  Finding them quite enjoyable to play, and believing them undeserving of their current obscurity, he approached NSM about publishing new editions of these pieces, with the hope of making the works better known and more readily available to present-day musicians and audiences.  Aware of the need to provide more repertoire for flute and clarinet duo and realizing these duets would work easily for that instrument pair as well, Evans and NSM are also publishing editions of the original flute-flute duets as new versions for flute and clarinet, with the second flute parts transcribed for B-flat clarinet.  Indeed, other than changing the key for a B-flat instrument, no modifications were required for the transcriptions.  All the NSM editions include both scores and parts and incorporate articulation and dynamic edits supplied by Mr. Evans.

NSM recently published an edition of the original two-flute version of Devienne's "Sonata in D Major"Op.10, No.1.  They have now added to their catalog a version of this duet transcribed for flute and B-flat clarinet.  The publication is available as a PDF, which can be downloaded from the NSM website.  For additional information about for Devienne's Sonata in D Major, Op.10, No.1 transcribed for flute and clarinet, and to view a preview page of the score and download the PDF, visit the listing page on the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/sheet-music/ensemble-tags/winds/597-devienne-sonata-in-d-major-flute-and-clarinet-2.  You can also browse the website for other repertoire of interest by searching from the drop-down menus by instrument or ensemble, or by perusing the Noteworthy Sheet Music online catalog (https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/sheet-music/category...).
