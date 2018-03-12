News By Tag
François Devienne's "Sonata in D Major" transcribed for Flute and Clarinet
Noteworthy Sheet Music has published an edition of Devienne's Op.10 No.1 for flute and B-flat clarinet. Originally for two flutes, this duet works well with clarinet, is fun to play, and is a welcome addition to the flute and clarinet repertoire.
François Devienne (1759-1803) was a French composer, flutist and bassoonist, as well as a professor at the Paris Conservatory. His compositional output included 12 operas, many pieces for various wind instruments (overtures, concertos, quartets, trios, sonatas, etc. for flute, piano, and other instruments)
This flute-clarinet duet is one in a series of new releases from Noteworthy Sheet Music that are being published at the suggestion of flutist Richard A. Evans. Years ago, Mr. Evans located several publications of 18th and 19th century flute duets, now in the public domain, at the Library of Congress. Finding them quite enjoyable to play, and believing them undeserving of their current obscurity, he approached NSM about publishing new editions of these pieces, with the hope of making the works better known and more readily available to present-day musicians and audiences. Aware of the need to provide more repertoire for flute and clarinet duo and realizing these duets would work easily for that instrument pair as well, Evans and NSM are also publishing editions of the original flute-flute duets as new versions for flute and clarinet, with the second flute parts transcribed for B-flat clarinet. Indeed, other than changing the key for a B-flat instrument, no modifications were required for the transcriptions. All the NSM editions include both scores and parts and incorporate articulation and dynamic edits supplied by Mr. Evans.
NSM recently published an edition of the original two-flute version of Devienne's "Sonata in D Major"Op.10, No.1. They have now added to their catalog a version of this duet transcribed for flute and B-flat clarinet. The publication is available as a PDF, which can be downloaded from the NSM website. For additional information about for Devienne's Sonata in D Major, Op.10, No.1 transcribed for flute and clarinet, and to view a preview page of the score and download the PDF, visit the listing page on the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
