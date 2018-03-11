News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
STW Technic Gives Back Through Fifth Annual Habitat For Humanity Workday
Employees at STW Technic continued their tradition of giving back to their local community through their fifth annual Habitat for Humanity Workday and contribution benefiting Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity.
STW Technic employees spent most of their day framing the house. It was exciting work – seeing the shape of the house emerge and raising walls together with the soon-to-be homeowners, who worked alongside STW.
The event supports STW Technic's values of supporting the local communities they operate in while helping team building within the organization. Bob Geiger, President of STW Technic, said, "STW Technic's parent company in Germany, STW, has a long history of public service and giving back to the community, so it is only natural that we continue that tradition here in the U.S. The team has enjoyed working with Habitat for Humanity over a number of years as it has allowed us to donate not only money but also our time and labor. Doing the work and learning the story behind the family we are building for gives us a stronger sense of involvement and serves as a team building exercise as well."
C.J. Johnson, an STW Logistics Specialist , finds the work very gratifying: "I think the most rewarding part of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity is working in partnership with the family. Seeing their commitment to the project and hearing their story gives the work a special significance."
Jen Welch, Volunteer Coordinator, Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity, added, "Contributions from midsized companies like STW not only benefit Habitat for Humanity by helping us continue our mission to provide basic, affordable housing for working families; but they also help build the fsbdt community by strengthening neighborhoods. We deeply appreciate STW's willingness to be a repeat sponsor and provide both their sponsorship and volunteers towards our efforts to partner with families in need to provide them with a decent place to live."
About STW: STW (https://www.stw-
Contact
STW Technic
***@stw-technic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse