LBD Marketing Started New Local Area Marketing Service to Help Local Businesses to Grow
LBD Marketing, an Australian based Facebook advertising agency started new local area marketing service with Facebook ads for local business to get the best ranking and customers.
LBD was only a startup for its CEO Mr. Mitch Gibson in the year 2012 and with his hard work and experience, the company getting success in the following years. From the beginning year, LBD Marketing gets an amazing business growth. Started as the Facebook advertising agency, they announced about their local area marketing service through Facebook ads.
According to Mr. Mitch Gibson, the CEO, and founder of LBD Marketing, "The team of LBD Marketing is happy with its six-year good reputation for growth and providing client satisfaction while preserving success. At the same time, we are aiming at adding considerable additional value to the existing clients and make new clienteles in the future year. So we started local area marketing service for business who wants local customers and with our expertise and effective techniques we assured about local marketing success."
The company successfully completed content bait program with Jeff Bullas, the market leader in the world of content marketing to promote their eBook "101 Web Traffic Tips" and get massive success. In the 45 days campaign, they get 30 leads with $3.14 costs per lead and 40.8% conversion. And successfully work with F45 Training to help them generate enquiries for a new franchise. In this 90 days campaign, they get 134 leads with 11.9 % conversion rate.
After getting success with Facebook advertising, they announce local area marketing service
"We give special thanks to our associates and the professional team for the amazing achievements that LBD Marketing has achieved in the last six years," said Mitch Gibson. "We consider our partners' success is the best achievement for us. This glorious achievement is a statement to LBD Marketing's promise to giving back-to-back invention, to the company in the future, its partners along with the industry. We believe our partners will get maximum success with our newly designed local area marketing service."
LBD keeps growing more than ever with its entry in the sixth year. They still accept clients from the several industries and still choose to go for a client-to-client conversation technique. Began with just a bunch of passionate staff, LBD has expanded its team who share their expertise and passion for creating, understanding, controlling, expanding and managing brands.
For more information on local area marketing services by LBD Marketing visit -https://lbdmarketing.com.au/
About LBD Marketing
LBD Marketing is a boutique marketing agency in Sydney, that specializes in Facebook Advertising, Social Media Management. The professional social media marketing specialist team has several years of experience in Facebook Advertising and marketing. Since 2012, LBD Marketing have approached Facebook Advertising in a simplified, yet effective way for clients.
Contact
LBD Marketing
Mitch Gibson
support@lbdmarketing.com.au
(02) 8915 6229
