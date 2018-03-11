 
News By Tag
* Local Area Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

LBD Marketing Started New Local Area Marketing Service to Help Local Businesses to Grow

LBD Marketing, an Australian based Facebook advertising agency started new local area marketing service with Facebook ads for local business to get the best ranking and customers.
 
 
640
640
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Local Area Marketing

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
* Services

SYDNEY, Australia - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- LBD Marketing, the trusted name in the domains of Facebook advertising started local area marketing service through Facebook ads for local business. They successfully announce the service for businesses which needs more local customers and the best ranking in local search.

LBD was only a startup for its CEO Mr. Mitch Gibson in the year 2012 and with his hard work and experience, the company getting success in the following years. From the beginning year, LBD Marketing gets an amazing business growth. Started as the Facebook advertising agency, they announced about their local area marketing service through Facebook ads.

According to Mr. Mitch Gibson, the CEO, and founder of LBD Marketing, "The team of LBD Marketing is happy with its six-year good reputation for growth and providing client satisfaction while preserving success. At the same time, we are aiming at adding considerable additional value to the existing clients and make new clienteles in the future year. So we started local area marketing service for business who wants local customers and with our expertise and effective techniques we assured about local marketing success."

The company successfully completed content bait program with Jeff Bullas, the market leader in the world of content marketing to promote their eBook "101 Web Traffic Tips" and get massive success. In the 45 days campaign, they get 30 leads with $3.14 costs per lead and 40.8% conversion. And successfully work with F45 Training to help them generate enquiries for a new franchise. In this 90 days campaign, they get 134 leads with 11.9 % conversion rate.

After getting success with Facebook advertising, they announce local area marketing service (https://lbdmarketing.com.au/local-area-marketing-using-fa...) for their existing and new customers. Specifically designed campaigns, proven Facebook advertising techniques and the use of right tools by the professional of LBD marketing ensuring ROI based Results. Their Facebook advertising fsbdt and local area marketing techniques have been modified with the latest trends and algorithm changes of major search engines to guarantee their client success.

"We give special thanks to our associates and the professional team for the amazing achievements that LBD Marketing has achieved in the last six years," said Mitch Gibson. "We consider our partners' success is the best achievement for us. This glorious achievement is a statement to LBD Marketing's promise to giving back-to-back invention, to the company in the future, its partners along with the industry. We believe our partners will get maximum success with our newly designed local area marketing service."

LBD keeps growing more than ever with its entry in the sixth year. They still accept clients from the several industries and still choose to go for a client-to-client conversation technique. Began with just a bunch of passionate staff, LBD has expanded its team who share their expertise and passion for creating, understanding, controlling, expanding and managing brands.

For more information on local area marketing services by LBD Marketing visit -https://lbdmarketing.com.au/local-area-marketing-using-facebook-ads/

About LBD Marketing

LBD Marketing is a boutique marketing agency in Sydney, that specializes in Facebook Advertising, Social Media Management. The professional social media marketing specialist team has several years of experience in Facebook Advertising and marketing. Since 2012, LBD Marketing have approached Facebook Advertising in a simplified, yet effective way for clients.

Contact
LBD Marketing
Mitch Gibson
support@lbdmarketing.com.au
(02) 8915 6229
End
Source:
Email:***@lbdmarketing.com.au
Tags:Local Area Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share