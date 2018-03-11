News By Tag
Exclusive airfare discounts for BritCham members for 2018 in annual partnership with British Airways
The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (BritCham) today announced the extension of their partnership agreement with leading airline British Airways for a further 12 months.
British Chamber members can receive up to 10% discount on airfares from Singapore in Club World (Business Class), World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) or World Traveller (Economy) to the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. Terms and conditions apply.
The Chamber's Executive Director, Olivia Widen, states "British Airways has been a supportive partner for the Chamber and its members for many years and we are delighted to renew our partnership for a further year."
Robert Williams, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East Sales for British Airways, commented "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. Working together, we are able to ensure that chamber members and their families travelling between Singapore, the UK and beyond are able to access exciting fsbdt fares and enjoy a wonderful travel experience."
For information on the Chamber's activities, membership or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.britcham.org.sg or contact lucy@britcham.org.sg. For details of the British Airways exclusive offer for Chamber members, visit http://www.britcham.org.sg/
About the British Chamber of Commerce:
The British Chamber of Commerce Singapore (BritCham) is one of the country's leading business networks, open to all nationalities. The Chamber network is an engaged and dynamic business community of over 3,600 executives representing almost 400 companies. We organise over 80 events a year offering frequent and diverse opportunities for networking and exchange as well as providing connections, insights and information for businesses, focusing on delivering quality support to our growing membership base.
