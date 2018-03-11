 
News By Tag
* British Chamber Singapore
* British Airways
* Britcham Singapore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Exclusive airfare discounts for BritCham members for 2018 in annual partnership with British Airways

The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (BritCham) today announced the extension of their partnership agreement with leading airline British Airways for a further 12 months.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
British Chamber Singapore
British Airways
Britcham Singapore

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Central - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Sponsorships

CENTRAL, Singapore - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The agreement, which provides support for flagship Chamber events throughout the year ahead, is the latest in over 10 years of continued association with the flagship airline.

British Chamber members can receive up to 10% discount on airfares from Singapore in Club World (Business Class), World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) or World Traveller (Economy) to the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. Terms and conditions apply.

The Chamber's Executive Director, Olivia Widen, states "British Airways has been a supportive partner for the Chamber and its members for many years and we are delighted to renew our partnership for a further year."

Robert Williams, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East Sales for British Airways, commented "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. Working together, we are able to ensure that chamber members and their families travelling between Singapore, the UK and beyond are able to access exciting fsbdt fares and enjoy a wonderful travel experience."

For information on the Chamber's activities, membership or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.britcham.org.sg or contact lucy@britcham.org.sg. For details of the British Airways exclusive offer for Chamber members, visit http://www.britcham.org.sg/membership/membership-offers.

About the British Chamber of Commerce:

The British Chamber of Commerce Singapore (BritCham) is one of the country's leading business networks, open to all nationalities. The Chamber network is an engaged and dynamic business community of over 3,600 executives representing almost 400 companies. We organise over 80 events a year offering frequent and diverse opportunities for networking and exchange as well as providing connections, insights and information for businesses, focusing on delivering quality support to our growing membership base.

Contact
Lucy Haydon
***@britcham.org.sg
End
Source:
Email:***@britcham.org.sg Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
British Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share