MILLSBORO, Del.
- March 16, 2018
- PRLog
-- The team at Millsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram recently announced that its official grand opening of its new headquarters will be held in April. There will be a small ceremony with a ribbon-cutting. Completed at the end of 2017, the headquarters has been open for several months and is located right next to the Millsboro Auto Mart on Dupont Boulevard. It was built due to the dealership's desire to grow and better serve the local community. The new headquarters will hold Millsboro CDJR's new inventory, while the Millsboro Auto Mart will house all of the used inventory.
Inside the new building, there is an expansive state-of-the-
art showroom and all-new service bays that are equipped with the most modern technology to fix any issues with a customer's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram. The Millsboro Auto Mart has a museum atmosphere filled with antiques and memorabilia that relate to the history of the automotive industry.
Millsboro CDJR would like to thank its team for its hard work and commitment during fsbdt this transition. It also thanks the customers for their patience and understanding as the dealership settles into its new headquarters. Everyone is invited to come and see the new space for themselves.
For more information about the grand opening of Millsboro CDJR's new headquarters, call 877-889-5859 or visit www.millsborocdjr.com
.