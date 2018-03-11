 
News By Tag
* Millsboro Cdjr Headquarters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Millsboro
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Millsboro CJDR Announces Grand Opening For Headquarters

 
MILLSBORO, Del. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The team at Millsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram recently announced that its official grand opening of its new headquarters will be held in April. There will be a small ceremony with a ribbon-cutting. Completed at the end of 2017, the headquarters has been open for several months and is located right next to the Millsboro Auto Mart on Dupont Boulevard. It was built due to the dealership's desire to grow and better serve the local community. The new headquarters will hold Millsboro CDJR's new inventory, while the Millsboro Auto Mart will house all of the used inventory.

Inside the new building, there is an expansive state-of-the-art showroom and all-new service bays that are equipped with the most modern technology to fix any issues with a customer's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram. The Millsboro Auto Mart has a museum atmosphere filled with antiques and memorabilia that relate to the history of the automotive industry.

Millsboro CDJR would like to thank its team for its hard work and commitment during fsbdt this transition. It also thanks the customers for their patience and understanding as the dealership settles into its new headquarters. Everyone is invited to come and see the new space for themselves.

For more information about the grand opening of Millsboro CDJR's new headquarters, call 877-889-5859 or visit www.millsborocdjr.com.
End
Source:Millsboro Chrylser Dodge Jeep Ram
Email:***@ifrog.com Email Verified
Tags:Millsboro Cdjr Headquarters
Industry:Automotive
Location:Millsboro - Delaware - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Millsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share