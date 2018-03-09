NOKR planning release of new pilot program to address national school safety in wake of shootings

Contact

Mark Cerney, NOKR President 202-730-9764

mark.cerney@ nokr.org Mark Cerney, NOKR President 202-730-9764

-- NOKR, the sole national repository for emergency contact information, is in the final stages of readying for release a new program designed to mitigate school safety in the wake of the recent wave of shootings across our nation's schools. "We are in the process of enlisting volunteers who have prior military and law enforcement experience, up to an initial grouping of 50,000 nationwide" stated NOKR President Mark Cerney. Mr. Cerney also said, "We are seeking to engage school boards and PTA organizations in the process. The initial plan is for volunteers to watch soft entry points and observe and report all activities to the school resource officer (SRO). Those who have served our country on the home front and globally have a natural instinct to protect not only this great nation but it's' most precious assets - our children". NOKR Deputy Director Gerry DiStefano added, "To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson, evil triumphs when good men do nothing". Mr. DiStefano also said that over the next three months the pilot should be ready for initial trial runs. Vetting and training of the initial group of volunteers will occur in the upstate of South Carolina, which will serve as the pilot region. We hope to have some national coverage for the fsbdt 2018-2019 school year. Mr. Cerney added, "The cost for this program to the schools and school districts will be ZERO dollars. Volunteers will be vetted, equipped with a radio and vest, insured and trained at a cost of $100 per volunteer. We are able to FastTrack this program because it is based on our very successful Emergency Contact Volunteer (ECV) protocol, which NOKR currently uses successfully worldwide.NOKR was established as a FREE tool for daily emergencies and national / international disasters. NOKR provides the public a free proactive service to store emergency contacts, next of kin and vital medical information that would be critical to emergency response agencies. Stored information is only accessible via a secure area that is only accessible by emergency public trust agencies that have registered with NOKR.NOKR Volunteers:Next Of Kin Registry(NOKR)2020 Pennsylvania Ave. NW #908Washington, DC 20006