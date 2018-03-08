 
Industry News





March 2018
TKG Scheduled a Live Webcast:Strategies and Practical Tips in Addressing and Managing Construction

 
 
March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:Strategies and Practical Tips in Addressing and Managing Construction Risks. This one and a half hours event is scheduled on April 4, 2018 from 3:00pm – 4:30pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Construction is inherently risky. Each project comes with unique set of challenges that if not handled properly can disrupt and derail the project. The task of an effective construction risk management plan is the prevention or reduction of losses caused by exposure to these risks. To be able to do this, it is important to properly identify these risks and potential hazards and then develop measures to control and manage the risks.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the common risks present in a construction project. They will provide guidance in developing an effective risk management plan and process to control potential and residual risks.

Key topics include:

·         Types of Construction-Related Risks

·         Risk Assessment & Management Process

·         Identifying and Managing Schedule Risks

o    Potential Schedule-related Risks

o    Addressing General Duration Uncertainty

o    Application of Monte Carlo Simulations

o    Network Logic Risks and Schedule Sequencing

o    Prospective Analysis of Project Changes with Respect to Time Extensions

·         Contract Terms Designed to Limit or Mitigate fsbdt Risks

o    Indemnification

o    Insurance

o    Surety Bonds

o    Waivers of Subrogation

o    Dispute Resolution

·         Contract Terms Relating to Damages

o    Liquidated and Consequential Damages,

o    "No Damage for Delay"

o    Right to Withhold Payment

o    Warranties

o    Form and Assignment of Subcontracts

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Robert V. Otruba, P.E.

Managing Director

FTI Consulting

Steven Nudelman

Partner

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

Matthew S. Quinn, Esq.

Founding Partner

Quinn McCabe LLP

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
