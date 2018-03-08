News By Tag
TKG Scheduled a Live Webcast:Strategies and Practical Tips in Addressing and Managing Construction
Event Synopsis:
Construction is inherently risky. Each project comes with unique set of challenges that if not handled properly can disrupt and derail the project. The task of an effective construction risk management plan is the prevention or reduction of losses caused by exposure to these risks. To be able to do this, it is important to properly identify these risks and potential hazards and then develop measures to control and manage the risks.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the common risks present in a construction project. They will provide guidance in developing an effective risk management plan and process to control potential and residual risks.
Key topics include:
· Types of Construction-
· Risk Assessment & Management Process
· Identifying and Managing Schedule Risks
o Potential Schedule-related Risks
o Addressing General Duration Uncertainty
o Application of Monte Carlo Simulations
o Network Logic Risks and Schedule Sequencing
o Prospective Analysis of Project Changes with Respect to Time Extensions
· Contract Terms Designed to Limit or Mitigate fsbdt Risks
o Indemnification
o Insurance
o Surety Bonds
o Waivers of Subrogation
o Dispute Resolution
· Contract Terms Relating to Damages
o Liquidated and Consequential Damages,
o "No Damage for Delay"
o Right to Withhold Payment
o Warranties
o Form and Assignment of Subcontracts
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Robert V. Otruba, P.E.
Managing Director
FTI Consulting
Steven Nudelman
Partner
Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP
Matthew S. Quinn, Esq.
Founding Partner
Quinn McCabe LLP
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
