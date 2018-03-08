 
Industry News





IT Support specialist appoints Midlands Regional Manager to Manage Ambitious Expansion Plans

 
 
ajit
ajit
 
RUGBY, England - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- National multi-award winning IT support & business telecoms specialist ITCS has appointed a new regional manager.

The company has experienced rapid growth across all departments and the client base in the Midlands region has expanded considerably.  ITCS has therefore appointed Ajit Rai to head up the company's Midlands office, located in Rugby.  Ajit will bring strategic leadership to the region, as well as contributing to the company's ambitious growth strategy.

Ajit brings a wealth of IT and business development experience to the company, who are also responsible for developing leading estate agent software package, AgentPro.


Commenting on the new appointment, Managing Director, Brian Stokes said,

"Ajit's extensive experience and warm personality is a perfect fit for our ITCS family.  We have big plans for growth this year, so having a strong leader in our Midlands region will enable us to meet those targets,  Meanwhile, his track record in sales will I'm sure be a phenomenal asset."

Ajit added,

"I am pleased to be part of a vibrant, customer-focused company that has already achieved so much, and look forward to being part of the company's huge expansion plans for the Midlands region.  The team already here are doing a fantastic job, and I'm looking forward to working alongside them to increase fsbdt our presence in the area."

Note to publishers:

ITCS (http://www.itcs.co.uk) is a UK provider of IT Support, Business Telecoms, Web Design, PPC and SEO.  The company has grown rapidly from a small office in Maesteg, Wales, to a large Head Office in Bridgend, Wales, to a National provider.  Hi-res image available on request.

The company are also the developers of AgentPro estate agents software (http://www.agentpro.co.uk).

