4 Days Until Our Guinness World Record Event! Pre-order your copy now!

March 2018
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- That's right! Just 4 more days left until our Guinness World Record event for our CEA Greatest Anthology Written anthology of 108 short stories by 108 writers from all over the world! This is big! Can you feel it?!

Two witnesses will be joining us for the event this coming Saturday to make sure we conform to all the regulations as set out by Guinness World Records. We will have 300 copies available at R350 each. Considering that it is an A4 sized volume of 540 pages, with 108 astounding short stories, and the same A4 size volumes of 250 pages is more expensive at retail bookstores (over R400!!)…

Our Volume is a Steal!!!

So please make sure you don't miss this massive event taking place right here in Cape Town. If you are worried that the books will be sold out before you get there this Saturday, you can head on over to our Order page and place a pre-order for a copy to be kept aside for you.

Remember, these fsbdt are the event details:

Parow Library, c/o Mcintyre St and 1st Ave, Parow, 7500

Saturday 17 March 2018, 10:00 – 12:30

We will have local writers at the event to sign copies should you wish to have them signed, and you will be able to place orders for any of our other books available for sale. Hope to see you there!

Link to pre-order page: https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/anthologie...

