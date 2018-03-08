News By Tag
SynapseIndia Foundation Day - 2018
SynapseIndia recently celebrated its 18th foundation day at the lush and lavish Sariska Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan. Breathtaking scenery, delicious food, fun and frolic made the extravaganza memorable for the employees as well as beholders.
The panoramic vistas in and around the posh Sariska Palace delighted the eyes and provided the tired souls an ultimate respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. "The location is idyllic and really peaceful. Colorful peacocks, adorable ducks, beautiful swamp dear and other birds & animals in and around the resort make you feel so closer to Mother Nature. The experience of staying here is simply out of the world and lingering. Cherry on the pie, the food was awesome and scrumptious that I couldn't resist more than my normal appetite," added another gleeful employee.
Highlights of the celebration included enticing performances by the dance troupe, fun filled gags and jokes by the comedian & mimicry artists, inspiring speeches from top management fsbdt viz. Shamit Khemka – the M.D. & founder of SynapseIndia and Mr. Kapil Gupta. Various important announcements were made and deserving employees, teams and departments were recognized and awarded for their outstanding performance. "Furthermore, interesting fun filled activities and games were organized to encourage team building among employees and make them feel an integral part of the company as well as the celebration,"
About SynapseIndia
Founded in 2000, SynapseIndia is a topnotch and highly sought after IT company. It is headquartered in NOIDA (NSEZ) and employs some of the best minds as its software developers, software engineers, website designer/ developers, mobile app developers, content writers/ editors, SEO/ SMO/ PPC/ ORM/ Brand Reputation Management, and game developers, etc. The company caters to the IT needs of a diverse range of industry verticals and enjoys a great reputation among its clients from all parts of the world.
Visit: https://www.synapseindia.com for more details.
About Sariska Palace
Sariska Palace resort is just a stone's throw away from the Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary in Alwar, Rajasthan. The Palace is opulently furnished and plush with ultramodern amenities. It is a perfect destination for a weekend getaway with family & friends. Historically, the Palace was built by the Maharaja of Alwar in 19th century. Today, it is one of the most popular heritage hotels of Rajasthan and attracts guests from all parts of India as well as other countries.
SynapseIndia
www.synapseindia.com
info@synapseindia.com
+91-120-4290800
