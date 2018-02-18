Scott Peters Announced as Michael D. Solomon Entrepreneurship Speaker

 
KENT, Ohio - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Kent, Ohio – From zero to $10 billion. That's what one Kent State University alumnus did with his company, and Kent State entrepreneurship students and community members will have an opportunity to hear firsthand how this 1981 graduate achieved this accomplishment.

Kent State's College of Business Administration announces Scott Peters, founder, chairman, CEO and president of Healthcare Trust of America, as the guest speaker for the Michael D. Solomon Entrepreneurship Speaker Series on Wednesday, April 18. Mr. Peters graduated from Kent Statewith a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and finance.

Mr. Peters will present "From Zero to $10 Billion: How a Kent State Grad Created the Most Successful Medical Office Building Real Estate Investment Trust in the U.S." The event is free and open to the public.

"I am pleased to welcome back to campus Scott Peters, whose inspiring story will encourage today's students and entrepreneurs to pursue the highest level of business success," said Deborah F. Spake, dean of Kent State's College of Business Administration.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is the largest publicly traded real estate investment trust dedicated to the medical office sector. Healthcare Trust of America owns and operates a medical office portfolio comprised of 24 million square feet located in 33 states throughout the country.

Mr. Peters is CEO, chairman and founder of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the largest dedicated owner of medical of buildings in the country. HTA was founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012. Mr. Peters has taken three real estate companies public, including HTA, which combined controlled over $18 billion in commercial real estate assets. Previously, Mr. Peters served as CEO and Director of Grubb & Ellis Company, taking that role following its acquisition through reverse merger by Triple Net Properties, Inc., where Mr. Peters served as CEO; and CFO and Director of Golf Trust of America, Inc., which listed on the AMEX in 1999. In addition, Mr. Peters was an executive with Pacific Holdings Properties and Castle & Cooke Properties. Mr. Peters has appeared in numerous video and television programs in addition to being featured in a fsbdt wide array of publications including; Forbes, Modern Healthcare and REIT Magazine.

The Michael D. Solomon Entrepreneurship Speaker Series brings experienced entrepreneurs to campus each semester to share their story and professional insights with students and community members. This endowed program is supported by Kent State's College of Business Administration alumnus Michael D. Solomon.

Presented by the Kent State College of Business Administration's Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, the event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Center for Visual Arts, Room 165. The Center for the Visual Arts is located at 325 Terrace Drive in Kent and parking will be available in the Cartwright Hall and College of Business Administration lots. Registration is available at https://www.kent.edu/business/event/michael-d-solomon-entrepreneurship-speaker-series-spring-2018.

For more information on the event, contact Melissa Gerbick at 330-672-7890 or mgerbic1@kent.edu.

For more information about Kent State's College of Business Administration, visit www.kent.edu/business.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Joni Bowen, jbowen1@kent.edu, 330-672-1279

Emily Vincent, evincen2@kent.edu, 330-672-8595

Click to Share