International Women's Day with Viola Edward

Viola speaking to a private bank

Contact

Abstract PR

***@abstractpr.com Abstract PR

End

-- International Award winner Viola Edward has been celebrating women for 25 years. This year, in aid of International Women's Day Viola was invited to speak across Cyprus and was congratulated with an honorary award at the Women Appreciating Women (WAW) Gala in London.Last week Viola was invited to speak to women from various industry backgrounds including a private banking group on the subject of, 'breaking free from compromises' to another talk at Thomson Reuters in celebration of International Women's Day.Viola, a powerful woman has impacted change in thousands of individuals and has an umbrella of many skills. Her deliverance as a keynote speaker has empowered women all around the world, she brings to the table her skills as a qualified psychotherapist combined with her skillset as a specialist Breathworker which she trains to coaches worldwide.Due to her continued dedication of change, Viola has been acknowledged and awarded six international Awards by recognised organisations such as the 'Inspirational Woman Award' in London, last year in 2017 and this month she has been recognised by WAW for her endless positive contribution to society.Founder of WAW, Dr Pauline Long who is a winner of four lifetime achievement awards and is a TV presenter of the Pauline Long Show on Sky 238 said:"Women Appreciating Women is a global movement to bring incredibly extraordinary women together by way of supporting each other's initiatives. Last year we honoured 100 women including the former Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr Joice fsbdt Mujuru. This year we are back to honour 100 more women."Media EnquiriesJames UnderdownMedia & PR AssistantPress@abstractpr.comTel: +44 3892 8518+44 7506 266 55: Viola speaking to a private BankViola Edward is a multi-award winning author with a total of six Internationally recognised awards.Viola Edward is the founder of Kayana Breathwork and a holistic management consultant for Feminine Capital Rhythm. Information on both: http://www.violaedward.com/programsViola Edward is a international key note speaker with 25 years experienceViola Edward is a published author of two books:"Breathing Rhythm of Success" Published in 1999 https://www.amazon.com/Breathng-Rhythm-Success-Viola-Edward/dp/9803690566"Who Makes The Bed" Published in 2017 https://www.amazon.co.uk/Who-Makes-Bed-nurturing-intimacy/dp/1542415500/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1520603112&sr=1-1&keywords=Who+Makes+the+Bed%3F+7+steps+into+nurturing+intimacy+beyond+the+mythWebsite: www.violaedward.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ violaedwardofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ViolaEdwardMentor/Twitter: https://twitter.com/violaedegYoutube: ViolaEdwardCoachingAbout Women Appreciating Women:Women Appreciating Women is a global groundbreaking movement by women for women to appreciate and support each other in business, projects and general well-being.Facebook: womenappreciatingwomen