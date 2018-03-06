 
Industry News





Spectra Music Group Releases "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" On March 23rd, 2018

The Spectra Music Group is releasing a new pop music compilation "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" featuring Pop Artists You Should Know worldwide on Friday March 23rd, 2018. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
 
 
"Rising Stars Vol.1"
"Rising Stars, Vol. 1" is packed with some of the best cutting edge artists on the music scene today!

The compilation features the following songs and artists:

1.     Lasso – Gabe Lopez

2.     Don't Give Up The Night – The Upset Victory

3.     Heart Attack – The Real Hooks

4.     New Day – Spaceship Days

5.     Euphoria – Slightly Left Of Centre

6.     Quick Question – The Ones You Loved

7.     Without You – Chaz Robinson

8.     Underground – Matt Lande

9.     Where Were You? – Tommy Mac

10.  Time – We The Dreamers

11.  Perfect – Conway Seavey

Reserve your copy of "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" on iTunes in the United States here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rising-stars-vol-1/1355886049

Follow these amazing artists on Twitter and make sure to follow us on Twitter @spectramusicinc

For more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
Click to Share