Spectra Music Group Releases "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" On March 23rd, 2018
The Spectra Music Group is releasing a new pop music compilation "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" featuring Pop Artists You Should Know worldwide on Friday March 23rd, 2018. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
"Rising Stars, Vol. 1" is packed with some of the best cutting edge artists on the music scene today!
The compilation features the following songs and artists:
1. Lasso – Gabe Lopez
2. Don't Give Up The Night – The Upset Victory
3. Heart Attack – The Real Hooks
4. New Day – Spaceship Days
5. Euphoria – Slightly Left Of Centre
6. Quick Question – The Ones You Loved
7. Without You – Chaz Robinson
8. fsbdt Underground – Matt Lande
9. Where Were You? – Tommy Mac
10. Time – We The Dreamers
11. Perfect – Conway Seavey
