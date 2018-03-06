Spectra Music Group Releases "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" On March 23rd, 2018

The Spectra Music Group is releasing a new pop music compilation "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" featuring Pop Artists You Should Know worldwide on Friday March 23rd, 2018. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

-- The Spectra Music Group is releasing a new pop music compilation "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" featuring Pop Artists You Should Know worldwide on Friday March 23, 2018. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!"Rising Stars, Vol. 1" is packed with some of the best cutting edge artists on the music scene today!The compilation features the following songs and artists:1. Lasso – Gabe Lopez2. Don't Give Up The Night – The Upset Victory3. Heart Attack – The Real Hooks4. New Day – Spaceship Days5. Euphoria – Slightly Left Of Centre6. Quick Question – The Ones You Loved7. Without You – Chaz Robinson8. fsbdt Underground – Matt Lande9. Where Were You? – Tommy Mac10. Time – We The Dreamers11. Perfect – Conway SeaveyReserve your copy of "Rising Stars, Vol. 1" on iTunes in the United States here:Follow these amazing artists on Twitter and make sure to follow us on Twitter @spectramusicincFor more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com