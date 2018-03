Money Saving Options for Hotel Searching

Contact

-- We are excited to announce that we have added several Money Saving Options on the Input tab in the FindOptimal application. Among those options, "Optimal Rates" is an unique one. With this option on, you will see the Optimal Hotel Rate when you have an opportunity to save more by splitting one multi-night booking into several parts. You will stay at the same hotel. You are able to enjoy all the rewords offered by the booking site you choose. But you will pay less in total.The Optimal Hotel Rate is calculated fsbdt using prices from Hotels.com. FindOptimal allows you to book different nights with other vendors. If you use other vendor links to book, final price may be different from the Optimal Hotel Rate.FindOptimal is a personalized hotel meta-search that helps travelers save money and time in hotel searching. With our patent pending technology, travelers can book the same hotel at up to 40% lower total rate. We give travelers full control on the hotel rankings and allow them to evaluate trade-offs of different hotel characteristics in accordance to their preferences.Web: https://findoptimal.com/ App: https://app.findoptimal.com/