Maxon at SaudiDerm 2018 International Conference
Derma & health from uae successfully represented its brand maxon at the annual saudi derm 2018 conference in jeddah. Uae's leading dermatology team is taking innovation to the next level by making its mark worldwide.
"We take great pride in being at the forefront of dermatology, aesthetic skincare and healthcare. We are a pioneering developer of breakthrough formulations for the face and body." Said The Founder, while talking about the company. "We are also an internationally renowned health and beauty brand and our participation fsbdt at this grand event of SaudiDerm 2018 was very fruitful." He added. The Founder also expressed his gratitude to the participants of this conference for appreciating the product line of Derma & Health.
In addition, the company has a qualified team of experts that are known worldwide for marketing, export and import and distribution for the pharmaceuticals sector. Derma & Health has a core mission of improving the wellbeing of society worldwide by developing innovative skincare and healthcare products that deliver proven aesthetic and corrective results. Furthermore, the company is not only changing the dynamics of skincare industry in the Gulf region but also around the world with its amazing products and services.
For more information, please contact the company at: ms@dermahealth.net
Or visit its website at: www.maxonme.com
Derma & Health / Harish Haridas
***@dermahealth.net
