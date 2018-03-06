 
Maxon at SaudiDerm 2018 International Conference

Derma & health from uae successfully represented its brand maxon at the annual saudi derm 2018 conference in jeddah. Uae's leading dermatology team is taking innovation to the next level by making its mark worldwide.
 
 
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Renowned International UAE-based skincare brand, Derma & Health has proudly announced that it has recently participated in SaudiDerm 2018 at The Ritz Carlton in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This International Annual Conference for Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine was a mega event, were the company represented its brand MAXON, which is also its core product range. Several leading industry professionals from skincare were present at the conference and the company received a phenomenal response.

"We take great pride in being at the forefront of dermatology, aesthetic skincare and healthcare. We are a pioneering developer of breakthrough formulations for the face and body." Said The Founder, while talking about the company. "We are also an internationally renowned health and beauty brand and our participation fsbdt at this grand event of SaudiDerm 2018 was very fruitful." He added. The Founder also expressed his gratitude to the participants of this conference for appreciating the product line of Derma & Health.

In addition, the company has a qualified team of experts that are known worldwide for marketing, export and import and distribution for the pharmaceuticals sector. Derma & Health has a core mission of improving the wellbeing of society worldwide by developing innovative skincare and healthcare products that deliver proven aesthetic and corrective results. Furthermore, the company is not only changing the dynamics of skincare industry in the Gulf region but also around the world with its amazing products and services.

For more information, please contact the company at: ms@dermahealth.net

Or visit its website at: www.maxonme.com

Contact
Derma & Health / Harish Haridas
***@dermahealth.net
End
Source:Derma & Health
Email:***@dermahealth.net
