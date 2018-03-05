 
Industry News





Krishna Cconsultants is Launching New SAT Batch

 
 
Listed Under

NAGPUR, India - March 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Avail the opportunity to take a Free Pre-Mock SAT Test and get the firsthand experience of the New SAT Pattern. The Mock Test will be conducted at Krishna Consultants in its head office at IT park on 4th April, 2018 at 4.00 pm. This is open for all the aspirants who want to pursue their Bachelors in US in the fields of Engineering, Computer Science, Pure Sciences, Business, Arts, Hospitality etc.

Krishna Consultants is also launching a New SAT Batch at IT Park branch from 6th April, 2018.

Students who took coaching at Krishna Consultants in the year 2016-17 passed the SAT Test with flying colors. A few toppers of our previous batch are Karthik Patil 1510/1600, Malhar Pagay – 1440/1600, Amit Moharil -1420/1600, Tanvi Pagrut – 1390/1600 & Anviti Suri -1360/1600.

Students who took the counselling and admission process assistance through KC got placed in renowned colleges of US. Some of the students placed by KC in the Bachelors program are Sanskriti fsbdt Rathi (Georgia Inst. of Tech.), Yash Pundlik (Purdue Uni.), Madiha Saiyed (Boston Uni.), Prachet Agrawal (Uni. Of Maryland), Sparsh Agrawal (Pennsylvania State Uni.), Vishal Sharma (North Carolina State University), Lamya Merchant (Uni. Of Houston), Karan Baheti (University of South Carolina), Jay Katariya (San Jose State University) and Karan Batwani (University of Central Florida). A few eligible students also got scholarships, Rushab Patil Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Scholarship of $38000, and Rishabh Sharma (Savannah College of Arts & Design) - Scholarship of $11,000 p.a.

With hard-hitting competition all-around, getting into an eminent Engineering Institution or an IIT becomes a daunting task. In such a scenario, it is wise to have a plan of pursuing a similar degree from one of the top ranked institutions in the US which will open a world of opportunities for you. Enhance your chances of getting into Ivy Leagues or one of the top 100 Universities in the US by processing through Krishna Consultants. Renowned for its detailed Admissions Counseling, expert Visa Services, excellent Coaching for Standardized Tests, and thorough guidelines for Educational Loans, Krishna Consultants will assist you in streamlining the processes, proceeding in a systematic way and carving a niche for yourself.

For more details, interested students may contact

Krishna Consultants, Plot No. 10/2, I.T. Park, Behind Infotech Tower, Opp. VNIT College, Parsodi, Nagpur 440022.
(M): 9822102444
Tel: 2222061/62/63
Email: academy2@studies-overseas.com
Visit: http://www.studies-overseas.com/landing-page/sat-coaching...

