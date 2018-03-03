 
Celebrating Dedication, Hope, And Transformation At Catholic Charities

Global Music Sensation, Ethan Bortnick, to Headline Gala Event May 24
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area's largest human services agencies, is pleased to announce the 21st Annual Loaves & Fishes Dinner & Gala on Thursday, May 24, at The Palace Hotel. Celebrating the power of extraordinary charity and justice to change lives every day, the event will honor San Francisco community and civic leader, Kathleen H. Cardinal (Katie), and feature a concert by global music sensation, 17-year-old musical phenomenon, Ethan Bortnick.

"For more than 40 years, Kathleen H. Cardinal has been a dedicated San Francisco community and civic leader and ardent advocate in the nonprofit, health, education, and human services arenas," said Jilma Meneses, Catholic Charities Chief Executive Officer. "Serving more than nine years as Catholic Charities Board member and volunteer, Katie has brought unwavering commitment to some of the most vulnerable populations in our community and passion for social justice. We are pleased to honor her gifts, advocacy, dedication, and compassion."

The event will include an exciting concert by exceptional musical artist, Ethan Bortnick. "Ethan brings soaring energy that uplifts the audience and is the perfect reflection of our agency's deep sense of hope and optimism as we strive to change lives and our community," added Meneses.

Sponsorship information and tickets are available at https://catholiccharitiessf.org/loavesandfishes/

About Catholic Charities

Founded in 1907 and rooted in our faith traditions of charity and justice, Catholic Charities is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families and reducing poverty in the three counties of the Archdiocese of San Francisco (San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo). Catholic Charities serves and advocates for the poor, the sick, the distressed, children, youth, families, immigrants and seniors, regardless of race, religion, color, sex, age, physical or mental disability, national origin, sexual orientation, or any other basis covered by fsbdt local law. For more information on Catholic Charities, visit CatholicCharitiesSF.org.

About Kathleen H. Cardinal
Katie has been on the forefront of systemic change in San Francisco as former Board President of Children's Hospital Medical Center and Chairman of the Board of Directors at California Pacific Medical

Center after the successful merger of Children's Hospital and Pacific Presbyterian Hospital. For her work, she received the California Healthcare Association's Trustee of the Year Award. As two-term President of the Junior League of San Francisco, she encouraged the organization to increase its partnerships with the community.

She has served on numerous Boards including San Francisco University High School, Friends of Laguna Honda, the International Museum of Women, Women's Legal Defense & Education Fund, and her alma mater, Smith College. She serves on the Advisory Councils of San Francisco Village and Opera Parallel.

About Ethan Bortnick
Seventeen-year-old global music sensation and Guinness certified "World's Youngest solo musician to headline his own concert tour," Ethan Bortnick will perform a powerful and entertaining concert.

Ethan's award winning PBS Concert specials have been seen by millions in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan's concert features him playing and singing the perfect mix of his original songs, current radio hits, tunes by the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Chopin, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Broadway hits, pieces from The Great American Songbook, and much more. Ethan has been featured on countless national television shows, including multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, and Oprah, where he was named one of Oprah's All-Time Smartest, Most Talented Kids.

