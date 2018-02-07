 
Technology Innovator Pattie Hong Joins Catholic Charities

Nonprofit Leadership Team Expands to Increase Impact & Reach
 
 
Pattie Hong: Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Pattie Hong: Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin, one of the Bay Area's largest human services agencies, is pleased to welcome Pattie Hong as Chief Technology & Innovation Officer. In this newly created position, Hong will assess existing processes and implement new technology solutions to cultivate innovation for the benefit of the agency's nearly 600 employees and 35,000 underserved clients served each year. She will also foster social corporate responsibility and partnerships with the Bay Area's tech and business community.

With more than 30 years' experience in the corporate sector, Hong is an accomplished information technology leader and champion of innovation. As Vice President, Information Technology at Franklin Templeton Investments, she played a key role in strategic planning, solution design, and initiative governance and execution for this financial services institution. At Levi Strauss & Company, she led organizational transformation to improve execution and cost efficiencies as Senior Director, Information Technology Global Technician Account Management. And at Clorox, she provided oversight and program sponsorship for IT strategic initiatives and business development opportunities.

"Pattie's exceptional experience serving large, multi-faceted corporations and their clients is an asset for our nonprofit agency as we look to advance human services, reduce risk, and promote revenue and cost savings through the use of technology," said Jilma Meneses, Catholic Charities Chief Executive Officer. "We are also excited that she will promote social corporate responsibility and steward partnerships with companies in the Bay Area."

"This role at Catholic Charities gives me the opportunity to marry my deep knowledge of technology and organizational fsbdt development to help those most in need in my hometown of San Francisco," said Pattie Hong. "I'm honored to be a part of an organization that transforms lives and gives people hope.

About Catholic Charities

Founded in 1907 and rooted in our faith traditions of charity and justice, Catholic Charities is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families and reducing poverty in the three counties of the Archdiocese of San Francisco (San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo). Catholic Charities serves and advocates for the poor, the sick, the distressed, children, youth, families, immigrants and seniors, regardless of race, religion, color, sex, age, physical or mental disability, national origin, sexual orientation, or any other basis covered by local law. For more information on Catholic Charities, visit CatholicCharitiesSF.org.

Source:Catholic Charities San Francisco
Email:***@catholiccharitiessf.org Email Verified
Tags:Nonprofit, Catholic Charities, Innovation
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Executives
