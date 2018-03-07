News By Tag
Jump$tart Coalition to Honor Rep. Joyce Beatty for Leadership in Financial Literacy
Additional Awards to be Bestowed at Annual Awards Dinner in Washington, DC
The award will be presented at the Jump$tart Coalition's 2018 Annual Awards Dinner, which recognizes accomplishments of individuals and organizations that are working to create a financially literate future. The event takes place April 10 at the JW Marriott Washington, DC and is a central event during Jump$tart's Financial Literacy Month (#FLM18) celebrations. (More information at jumpstart.org/
Congresswoman Beatty serves as co-chair of the Congressional Financial and Economic Literacy Caucus with Congressman Steve Stivers (R-OH-15). The Caucus works to ensure Americans have the basic financial literacy skills to make informed financial decisions, avoid scammers and predatory financial providers and products and save for retirement.
In 2017, she introduced the Housing Financial Literacy bill aimed at increasing knowledge for first time home buyers and was co-sponsor of the House Resolution supporting the goals and ideals of Financial Literacy Month. As a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, she was instrumental in promoting financial education requirements in Ohio public schools.
Beatty has said, "Financial literacy is a lifelong journey, and it is imperative that we equip every American with the much-needed skills and tools to navigate it successfully."
She serves on the House Financial Services Committee and the Housing and Insurance and Oversight and Investigations subcommittees. In addition to her congressional duties, she is a strong proponent and advocate for empowerment, founding an organization that focused on developing business ownership among women to create economic opportunities.
"U.S. Rep. Beatty is being honored for her dedication to ensuring future generations have access to financial education and tools – no matter their background. She is focused on long-term solutions for increasing our nation's financial literacy," said Jump$tart Chairman Mike Staten.
"I have been a long-time champion of financial literacy, and I am working hard every day to ensure more Americans have the opportunity to achieve a brighter financial future," said. Rep. Beatty. "So, I want to thank the Jump$tart Coalition for honoring my ongoing work, and I look forward to working with them and a whole host of other organizations to continue advancing financial literacy."
This year, the coalition also will honor U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and will present its State Coalition of the Year, Innovation Award and the William E. Odom Visionary Leadership Award. (See related release. (https://mailchi.mp/
Hill Day
Congresswoman Beatty has been invited to speak at Financial Literacy Day on Capitol Hill (Hill Day) on Thursday, April 12 from noon to 3 p.m. ET in the Hart Senate Office Building room 902. Additional dignitaries also have been invited to speak. The Hill Day event, which is free and open to the public, begins with a buffet lunch at noon and features exhibits by more than 50 organizations – from the business, finance, nonprofit, association, government and academic sectors – that will gather to illustrate the importance of financial literacy.
Financial Literacy Month
As the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month, Jump$tart Coalition will once again champion a month-long campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of financial literacy and the need for financial education; encouraging collaboration and acknowledging the many and diverse contributions its partners fsbdt have made—and continue to make—to the field. National Financial Literacy Month, sometimes referred to as National Financial Capability Month, is marked by local, regional and national events and initiatives.
Federal Leadership Award
The award was introduced in 2004 as the Federal Legislator Award to recognize current members of the U.S. Congress who demonstrate support for financial education and youth financial literacy. In 2010, the award was renamed the Federal Leadership Award to include non-elected leaders of the federal government. Recent past winners were:
• 2017 - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL-7)
• 2016 - FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg
• 2015 - U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI)
• 2014 - CFPB Director Richard Cordray
• 2014 - U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH-15)
• 2013 - U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan (D-NC)
• 2012 - U.S. Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY-4)
• 2011 - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben S. Bernanke
• 2010 - FDIC Chairman Sheila Bair
–30–
About Jump$tart: The Jump$tart Coalition is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the personal financial literacy of students in pre-kindergarten through college. Jump$tart's nearly 150 national partners and 51 affiliated state coalitions work individually and collectively to educate and prepare our nation's youth for life-long financial success. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month and publisher of the National Standards in K-12 Personal Finance Education. For more information about the Jump$tart Coalition, go to jumpstart.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
