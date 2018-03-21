'Hill Day' Illustrates a Financial Literate Future is Within Our Reach

Jump$tart Coalition's Annual Financial Literacy Day on Capitol Hill features Honorary Co-Hosts U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Jack Reed

Contact

Heather McElrath

Director of Communications

***@jumpstart.org

-- The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy and more than 50 organizations – from the business, finance, nonprofit, association, government and academia sectors – will gather on Capitol Hill from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, to showcase the importance of financial literacy.Financial Literacy Day on Capitol Hill (Hill Day, #FLHillDay2018)will take place in Hart Senate Office Building room 902 and will help the kick off Financial Literacy Month (#FLM18). Coalition partners will showcase their financial literacy programs, curricula, resources and information. It is open to the public, and a free buffet lunch begins at noon. Learn more at www.jumpstart.org/hillday18"Hill Day is an opportunity for the community to demonstrate that a financially literate future is within our reach – that organizations are working to move the needle toward financial literacy for all Americans, especially our nation's youth," said Laura Levine, Jump$tart Coalition president and CEO. "Jump$tart Coalition and its partners lead the way in creating a path to a financially literate future."In addition, the event includes a short program with remarks from members of Congress and other leaders. U.S. Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Jack Reed (D-RI) are this year's honorary co-host and has been invited to speak – along with U.S. Reps. Steve Stivers (R-OH) and Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and others from Capitol Hill.Hill Day is being sponsored by: GM Financial, Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation, the LendingTree Foundation, SIFMA Foundation, Sun Trust, the National Credit Union Foundation and Visa.Financial Literacy Day on Capitol Hill was introduced in 2003 by the Council for Economic Education, Junior Achievement and the Jump$tart Coalition, with the office of U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Akaka serving as the original honorary co-host. Over the years, Hill Day has evolved from a small gathering to a public event that attracts hundreds of participants.The principal objective is to raise awareness among the Capitol Hill community and others interested in the financial literacy effort, about the importance of financial literacy, the need for financial education, and the array of resources and initiatives currently dedicated to addressing the issue.Many of the 300-500 attendees are Congressional staff members who follow financial literacy, financial access, education and related issues for U.S. Senators and Representatives. Others represent organizations and agencies that actively support financial literacy/capability.–30–: The Jump$tart Coalition is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the personal financial literacy of students in pre-kindergarten through college. Jump$tart's nearly 150 national partners and 51 affiliated state coalitions work individually and collectively to educate and prepare our nation's youth for life-long financial success. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month and publisher of the. For more information about the Jump$tart Coalition, go to jumpstart.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.