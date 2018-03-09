News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WOA Entertainment To Launch Goa Chillout Zone Vol. 8, With 100% Sales Percentage For Animal Welfare
WOA Entertainment announces the upcoming launch of the 8th Edition of the Goa Chillout Zone where they will utilise 100% of the Company's share of sales (not just profits) towards Animal welfare projects the company supports.
"With this release, we're not only bringing original and exciting chill out music to the public" says Wanda Alvares, Marketing Director, WOA Entertainment Group, "we're also giving back to a cause we believe passionately in and have been doing so since 2007 when this album was conceptualised by WOA founder Oliver Sean. For every CD sold, we will utilise 100% of the company share of sale to support animal welfare, including the fight against the fur trade"
With the fur trade responsible for the torture and murder of over 50 million animals worldwide every year, purely for the benefit of fashion lovers, it's a business that's continuously in the news. WOA Entertainment recognizes that it's something that won't be changed overnight, but passionately believe that continued support in the fight against it will eventually win through.
The Goa Chillout Zone Vol.8 is the Eighth release in a planned ten-volume collection. Bringing together the best that WOA Entertainment has to offer as well as unsigned independent artists worldwide, it includes the likes of Louis Colaiannia who is a top 40 new age chart topping artist and his new collaboration with Brittany Dymond is being featured on the Goa Chillout Zone this year , award winning Canadian composer Silent Stranger whose self titled album was selected for the 60th Grammy nomination ballots, Chicago resident Rich Krueger and his Band who have been making waves across the United States in the Americana genre with their brand new album 'Life Aint That Long', Anaamaly one of the best chill out artists in the world selected again for this years compilation with 2 of his original pure chill out tracks; similarly the album is filled with new breakthrough artists from different genres, including past Goa Chillout Zone successes like Luna Blanca and Carmen Tosca, who have come together with their 'chillout/easy listening' music making the 8th edition of the Goa Chillout Zone a must have for fans of chill out music everywhere, no matter what genre you prefer - this is a one of kind album that has artists of every genre syncing together as chill out musicians for a very worthy cause.
Artists Featured on the Goa Chillout Zone Vol.8
Louis Colaiannia feat. Brittany Dymond
Silent Stranger
Rich Krueger
Anaamaly
Luna Blanca
Carmen Tosca
Burkhard Mahler
KMille
Terence Roberts (WTS)
Justin 3
KC Charlesworth
Christine P Van Hoy
EVER-G
DeDe Wedekind
The Rich Collective
X: THC
James Elvidge
Latin Faculty
Razz Band
Such has the interest been in the Goa Chillout Zone Compilation that labels like Universal Australia have picked up artists from the WOA International compilation series for their own chill out albums including the Word Chill Cafe. WOA Entertainment is already planning the Vol.9 of the Goa Chillout Zone. Artists interested in appearing on Vol.9 and Vol.10 are encouraged to submit their songs for consideration onto the collection. With 10,000 copies being pressed and distributed for free to radio, media, restaurants, resorts and venues across holiday destinations and major cities world-wide , including digitally on iTunes, Amazon etc; it's an excellent opportunity for unsigned artists to be heard by large fsbdt audiences and get commercial radio and venue airplay on WOA Entertainment's partner stations, venues and media outlets including extensive support on the Internationally distributed WOAFM99 Radio Show hosted by Platinum selling artist/producer and MTV EMA Nominee Oliver Sean.
With the Goa Chillout Zone Vol.8 set to be a huge success for both artists and the various animal welfare projects and the Independent No.1's Vol.8 Mainstream compilation to be released shorty after this album's worldwide release, 2018 looks set to be a milestone year for W.O.A Entertainment. Check out the Goa Chillout Zone for yourself at http://www.goachilloutzone.com and find out what all the noise is about. The album will also be available on iTunes for pre order shortly.
ABOUT W.O.A INTERNATIONAL
Formed in 1998, by MTV EMA Nominated, Platinum Selling Acoustic Rock Artist/Producer Oliver Sean. W.O.A Entertainment is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering international music in India and Dubai and are now synonymous with the region. Their enviable reputation at opening up new possibilities means that they are the go-to company for independent artists wishing a truly international presence http://www.woarecords.com
Contact
Irene Sequeira
***@woarecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2018