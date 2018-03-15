News By Tag
Easy Breezy's New Location in San Francisco Is Awarded Three Swirls by Swirl of Honor Program
The International Frozen Yogurt Association's quality seal program is the only international, frozen yogurt specific program that recognizes frozen yogurt shops for their commitment to frozen yogurt excellence.
The Swirl of HonorTM Program was launched by the IFYA in late 2013 to recognize excellence in frozen yogurt. It is the first and only quality seal program specifically for frozen yogurt stores. Recipients receive one to three Swirls (1 = good, 2 = very good, 3 = excellent) based on how they meet IFYA standards.
"Back when we first launched the Swirl of Honor program in 2013, Easy Breezy was our very first member shop. We've been thrilled to watch them grow over the years," said Susan Linton, IFYA President. "From the very beginning, Easy Breezy was committed to hand-crafted, high quality, unique yogurt and toppings, customer service, eco-friendly practices and friendly customer service. We are very proud to include their locations in our Swirl of Honor program."
Owner/Operator Ariel Ford said, "We are so thrilled that the IFYA recognizes and awards our commitment to quality fsbdt and sustainability in the field of frozen yogurt. We appreciate the exacting standards they hold their recipients to and are honored to be chosen."
Ford also added, "We are especially excited to be in the West Portal neighborhood - the local schools and families have given us such a warm welcome from the get-go. The West Portal shopping corridor is experiencing a renaissance at present and we are happy to be a part of it."
Easy Breezy Frozen Yogurt is located at 44 W Portal Ave., San Francisco, CA 94127. Follow Easy Breezy on Facebook and Instagram at @easybreezyofficial
Swirl of HonorTM recipients are featured on the IFYA website. For more information about the Swirl of HonorTM program, please visit internationalfrozenyogurt.com
About Easy Breezy Frozen Yogurt
Easy Breezy makes the highest protein, highest probiotic organic frozen yogurt, custard and dairy-free soft-serve available. Easy Breezy's proprietary formulations are a healthy and delicious meal alternative, and a great after-meal treat. And we make our stuff from scratch! We start with premium organic bases of yogurt, cashew milk, coconut milk, almond milk and custards and artisanally blend in fresh ingredients of the highest quality using custom recipes to create both traditional and innovative flavors. Easy Breezy is made and served fresh every couple hours!! For additional information, visit http://easy-
About the International Frozen Yogurt Association
The International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA) serves as an unbiased source of support and information for current and prospective frozen yogurt store operators. The Association promotes the highest standards to elevate the quality of frozen yogurt stores through the Swirl of Honor™ program. IFYA represents frozen yogurt shops, suppliers, and consumers across the world. Visit the IFYA website, http://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/
