News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FOREVERMAN by Torsten Krol Book Trailer Reaches Fans on 3 Continents
FOREVERMAN is Krol's most expansive and driven adventure yet, with 6 books in the FOREVERMAN novel series. Platinum Needle will release one FOREVERMAN novel each month, with the first book, FOREVERMAN, set for release on May 3, 2018 exclusively from Platinum Needle through Amazon.
Details about the books are being carefully guarded. The 45 second video trailer, which reveals no plot details about the 6 novels, suggests that the arrival of FOREVERMAN will be of interest to Krol's audience around the world. As soon as Platinum Needle announced the existence of a new Krol novel, fans began contacting Platinum Needle via Facebook and Twitter asking about the date of the book's release. Platinum Needle has announced that the fsbdt release date of FOREVERMAN Book 1 will be May 3.
Torsten Krol, the mysterious author of the FOREVERMAN series, has evaded the public for more than 10 years. Krol is the international best-selling author of Callisto, The Dolphin People, and The Secret Book of Sacred Things. His works have been widely discussed by fans around the world. His debut novel, Callisto, published by Harper Perennial in 2009, was translated into 22 languages and is being developed as a feature film.
Platinum Needle, an imprint of Seraphim Management LLC, publishes high quality literary works across media platforms.
Video: http://www.youtube.com/
Please visit www.ForevermanMedia.com for information and rights inquiries.
Contact: ForevermanMedia@
#TorstenKrol #Foreverman #TheForevermanSagaBegins #Matt Blacq #ForevermanMedia
Contact
ForevermanMedia@
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse