March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


FOREVERMAN by Torsten Krol Book Trailer Reaches Fans on 3 Continents

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Platinum Needle released the FOREVERMAN video book trailer in conjunction with the publication of the first book in the FOREVERMAN book series by internationally best-selling author Torsten Krol.  Within one week, the FOREVERMAN video reached audiences across 3 continents.

FOREVERMAN is Krol's most expansive and driven adventure yet, with 6 books in the FOREVERMAN novel series.  Platinum Needle will release one FOREVERMAN novel each month, with the first book, FOREVERMAN, set for release on May 3, 2018 exclusively from Platinum Needle through Amazon.

Details about the books are being carefully guarded. The 45 second video trailer, which reveals no plot details about the 6 novels, suggests that the arrival of FOREVERMAN will be of interest to Krol's audience around the world.  As soon as Platinum Needle announced the existence of a new Krol novel, fans began contacting Platinum Needle via Facebook and Twitter asking about the date of the book's release. Platinum Needle has announced that the fsbdt release date of FOREVERMAN Book 1 will be May 3.

Torsten Krol, the mysterious author of the FOREVERMAN series, has evaded the public for more than 10 years. Krol is the international best-selling author of Callisto, The Dolphin People, and The Secret Book of Sacred Things. His works have been widely discussed by fans around the world.  His debut novel, Callisto, published by Harper Perennial in 2009, was translated into 22 languages and is being developed as a feature film.

Platinum Needle, an imprint of Seraphim Management LLC, publishes high quality literary works across media platforms.

Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsY0P6x6b3A



Please visit www.ForevermanMedia.com for information and rights inquiries.

Contact: ForevermanMedia@gmail.com

#TorstenKrol  #Foreverman #TheForevermanSagaBegins #Matt Blacq #ForevermanMedia

ForevermanMedia@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
Click to Share