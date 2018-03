Visual Paradigm 15.0 Released!

Visual Paradigm International, a leading provider of visual modeling software, announces the release of Visual Paradigm version 15.0 of their software design product today.

-- Visual Paradigm is a design and management tool designed for software development teams. It features agile development tools like user story map, Affinity Table and sprint board, software design tools that supports UML, SysML, BPMN, ERD and DFD, code engineering, database engineering, hibernate, wireframe, etc. Version 15.0 of Visual Paradigm focuses mainly on the introduction of Visual Paradigm Online, the next-generation online services for online development. The following lists out a summary of the new and enhanced features.- Introducing Visual Paradigm OnlineCollaborative tools for online software development. It features a rich set of online drawing tools, agile user story map, customer experience mapping and task management- New online diagram typesIntroduced 6 new diagram types: ER diagram, Organization chart, Mind Map, DFD, Venn Diagram, Floor Plan- Google Drive integrationStore your online drawings into Google Drive- Real-time synchronization of diagramsAllow multiple developers to edit the same online drawing simultaneously- Multilingual supportSwitch the interface to another language- Visio drawing importImport legacy drawing created in Visio into Visual Paradigm- Multi-pages supportCreate separate pages for a diagram- Wireflow DiagramA UX diagram that presents wireframes in the form of a flowchart- Animating paths in Wireflow DiagramAnimate particular path in a wireflow diagram to aid presentation of UX ideas- STEPS - Efficient design and analysis with prescribed wizardsLead you through a series of pre-defined steps for conducting a particular analysis or modeling activity.- Visual API designer for RESTful APIDesign, describe and document RESTful API in a total graphical way- Swagger-based RESTful API generationExport RESTful API design as Swagger formatted API- Visual API designer for API-Blueprint formatted RESTful APIExport RESTful API design as API-Blueprint formatted API- Upgraded Hibernate version to 5.1- Improved stability in High DPI environments- Refined data forwarding mechanism for TOGAF ADM- Supported hiding interface caption in ArchiMate diagram- Supported importing styles for generate deliverables- Supported applying Shape Legend on connectors- Supported adding one shape to multiple layers- Supported sending shapes from Business Concept Diagram to backlog- Supported displaying parameter of entry/exit/do activity on State Machine Diagram- Supported entering several deliverable properties as variables- Introduced new user permission option to control who can upload Just-in-Time Work Items to repository- Improved Traditional Chinese supportVisual Paradigm International is a leading provider of software solutions that enables organizations to develop quality applications faster, better and cheaper. Visual Paradigm is dedicated to continually develop and deliver software, services and partnerships to help customers to accurately transform their system requirements into high-quality software solutions, all with minimum risk and maximum return on investment.To know more about Visual Paradigm 15.0, visit https://www.visual- paradigm.com/ whats-new/