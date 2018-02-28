News By Tag
Visual Paradigm 15.0 Released!
Visual Paradigm International, a leading provider of visual modeling software, announces the release of Visual Paradigm version 15.0 of their software design product today.
New Features (Visual Paradigm Online)
- Introducing Visual Paradigm Online
Collaborative tools for online software development. It features a rich set of online drawing tools, agile user story map, customer experience mapping and task management
- New online diagram types
Introduced 6 new diagram types: ER diagram, Organization chart, Mind Map, DFD, Venn Diagram, Floor Plan
- Google Drive integration
Store your online drawings into Google Drive
- Real-time synchronization of diagrams
Allow multiple developers to edit the same online drawing simultaneously
- Multilingual support
Switch the interface to another language
- Visio drawing import
Import legacy drawing created in Visio into Visual Paradigm
- Multi-pages support
Create separate pages for a diagram
New Features fsbdt (Visual Paradigm Desktop)
- Wireflow Diagram
A UX diagram that presents wireframes in the form of a flowchart
- Animating paths in Wireflow Diagram
Animate particular path in a wireflow diagram to aid presentation of UX ideas
- STEPS - Efficient design and analysis with prescribed wizards
Lead you through a series of pre-defined steps for conducting a particular analysis or modeling activity.
- Visual API designer for RESTful API
Design, describe and document RESTful API in a total graphical way
- Swagger-based RESTful API generation
Export RESTful API design as Swagger formatted API
- Visual API designer for API-Blueprint formatted RESTful API
Export RESTful API design as API-Blueprint formatted API
Enhanced Features
- Upgraded Hibernate version to 5.1
- Improved stability in High DPI environments
- Refined data forwarding mechanism for TOGAF ADM
- Supported hiding interface caption in ArchiMate diagram
- Supported importing styles for generate deliverables
- Supported applying Shape Legend on connectors
- Supported adding one shape to multiple layers
- Supported sending shapes from Business Concept Diagram to backlog
- Supported displaying parameter of entry/exit/do activity on State Machine Diagram
- Supported entering several deliverable properties as variables
- Introduced new user permission option to control who can upload Just-in-Time Work Items to repository
- Improved Traditional Chinese support
About Visual Paradigm International
Visual Paradigm International is a leading provider of software solutions that enables organizations to develop quality applications faster, better and cheaper. Visual Paradigm is dedicated to continually develop and deliver software, services and partnerships to help customers to accurately transform their system requirements into high-quality software solutions, all with minimum risk and maximum return on investment.
To know more about Visual Paradigm 15.0, visit https://www.visual-
