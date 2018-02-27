News By Tag
From Wakanda to NOLA and Back Again
In the Wake of Black Panther, Upcoming Symposium to Highlight African American Contributions to the Spiritual Heritage of the African Diaspora
"We descendants of Africa are all beautifully connected," says ADRSA founding director, Dr. Funlayo E. Wood. "That's the first and most important message of both the Association and the Symposium and I'm thrilled that the vision of Wakanda has more people thinking about those connections. It is also important that we honor each unique thread in the beautiful tapestry that is our heritage as African descendants worldwide. During this tricentennial year of New Orleans, we honor the African American ancestors and their work here."
Dr. Wood founded the Association during her graduate studies at Harvard University to address the need for more support for scholarship fsbdt on the indigenous spiritual systems of the African continent and their related traditions in the diaspora. While research and dialogue on these rich traditions has increased exponentially in recent years, much of this dialogue centers the African continent, the Caribbean, and South America as the loci of Africana spiritual production, with US-born African descendants often seen primarily as consumers of this knowledge. Roots, Rocks & Ring Shouts aims to center the African American experience and examine the impact African Americans have had on the religious heritage of the diaspora, while also honoring the spiritual connection between all people of African descent on the continent and throughout the Americas.
"This is important work that I'm delighted to be a part of," says Luisah Teish, known most famously for her ground-breaking book, Jambalaya, who will deliver the Symposium's morning keynote. "We are the ancestors of tomorrow; what we do now has an impact, and I am sure the impact from this event will be all positive."
Roots, Rocks & Ring Shouts kicks off on Friday April 20, 2018 at 9 am and is created in conjunction with the Center for African and African American Studies (CAAAS) at SUNO, WaWaWa Diaspora Centre, New Orleans Voices of Congo Square, Congo Square Preservation Society, the National Police Accountability Project, and other local groups. Panels include From Wakanda to Where: Fiction and Forward Motion; (Re)Present:
