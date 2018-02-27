 
Industry News





Hannah Levien To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Hannah Levien will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live TV/Radio Show on Wednesday March 7th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarworld.com
 
 
Hannah Levien On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Hannah Levien On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Hannah Levien will be a featured guest on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss The Magicians, Siren, her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Hannah Levien, an Australian actor and writer, is well known for her roles as Calliope in CW's hit TV show, Supernatural, and Victoria in Syfy's The Magicians. In 2018, you can expect to see her in popular series Colony and UnReal as well as the much anticipated new series Siren (Freeform) and Reverie (NBC).

Growing up in Australia, Hannah graduated from drama school and began working extensively in theater. She marked her foray into film with the award-winning feature, The Horseman, as runaway teenager, Jesse Forteski. The Horseman won several awards at various Australian film festivals and screened at world-wide festivals, including SXSW, among others.

A keen storyteller, Hannah completed her Masters in Screenwriting and Directing at the fsbdt University of Sydney. Her first short film which she wrote, produced and directed was accepted into the Australian Director's Guild Awards. Shortly after, Hannah received the Arts Queensland Professional Development Award, enabling her to continue her actor training with famed American coach Ivana Chubbuck in Los Angeles.

Currently based between Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles, Hannah works as an actor in a variety of popular television shows and is keenly developing her own films with local award-winning filmmakers. Her film Hunting Season (which she says she wrote in a 'feverish unicorn daydream') is currently finishing post-production in Vancouver.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Hannah Levien and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Hannah Levien live on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to w4cy radio on Wednesday March 7th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Hannah Levien on Twitter @HannahLevien

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarsworld.com

The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star Show is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

Http://www.w4cy.com in wellington, florida

Http://www.hamiltonradio.net in trenton, new jersey

Http://www.k4hd.com los angeles, ca

Http://www.iheart.com/show/the-jimmy-star-show/

Http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

Http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

Https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

Https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

Https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

Https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

Http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

Click to Share