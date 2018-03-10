News By Tag
Collaboration to Support Progress Through Change - AZ International Women's Day
14 speakers share their stories of entrepreneurship, transformations, and more. A major spotlight is on women veterans and support services available being provided by two non-profit veteran focused organizations.
This is a gathering to edify, lift up, encourage, support, and recognize all women for all they do in the community and the world.
IWD 2018 Theme: A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.
AZ International Women's Day is supporting the day through their event being hosted at Arizona Apparel Foundation in Tempe, AZ.
The event program will include the following:
* Highlighting Women's Veterans and Community Programs
* 14 Guest speakers
* Attendees will have an opportunity to share fsbdt any projects, accomplishments, or activities they would like support on.
* Networking with women from different industries and communities.
* Light lunch and water provided.
Date: March 10, 2018
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location: Arizona Apparel Foundation, 132 E Sixth St, Tempe, Arizona 85281
Attendee Cost: $10 (Women veterans attend free - need to RSVP)
RSVP and get your tickets now at www.azinternationalwomensday.com - https://www.facebook.com/
Eva Louis
Chronic Behavior LLC
***@chronicbehavior.com
