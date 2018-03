Collaboration to Support Progress Through Change - AZ International Women's Day

14 speakers share their stories of entrepreneurship, transformations, and more. A major spotlight is on women veterans and support services available being provided by two non-profit veteran focused organizations.

Eva Louis

Chronic Behavior LLC

Eva Louis
Chronic Behavior LLC

-- International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.This is a gathering to edify, lift up, encourage, support, and recognize all women for all they do in the community and the world.IWD 2018 Theme: A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.*************************AZ International Women's Day is supporting the day through their event being hosted at Arizona Apparel Foundation in Tempe, AZ.The event program will include the following:* Highlighting Women's Veterans and Community Programs* 14 Guest speakers* Attendees will have an opportunity to share fsbdt any projects, accomplishments, or activities they would like support on.* Networking with women from different industries and communities.* Light lunch and water provided.Date: March 10, 2018Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PMLocation: Arizona Apparel Foundation, 132 E Sixth St, Tempe, Arizona 85281Attendee Cost: $10 (Women veterans attend free - need to RSVP)RSVP and get your tickets now at www.azinternationalwomensday.com - https://www.facebook.com/ events/202535706996876/