March 2018





Collaboration to Support Progress Through Change - AZ International Women's Day

14 speakers share their stories of entrepreneurship, transformations, and more. A major spotlight is on women veterans and support services available being provided by two non-profit veteran focused organizations.
 
 
AZIWD Speakers Flyer-Photos
PHOENIX - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

This is a gathering to edify, lift up, encourage, support, and recognize all women for all they do in the community and the world.

IWD 2018 Theme: A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

*************************

AZ International Women's Day is supporting the day through their event being hosted at Arizona Apparel Foundation in Tempe, AZ.

The event program will include the following:

*  Highlighting Women's Veterans and Community Programs

*  14 Guest speakers

*  Attendees will have an opportunity to share fsbdt any projects, accomplishments, or activities they would like support on.

*  Networking with women from different industries and communities.

*  Light lunch and water provided.


Date:  March 10, 2018

Time:  10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location:  Arizona Apparel Foundation, 132 E Sixth St, Tempe, Arizona 85281

Attendee Cost: $10 (Women veterans attend free - need to RSVP)

RSVP and get your tickets now at www.azinternationalwomensday.com - https://www.facebook.com/events/202535706996876/

