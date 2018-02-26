News By Tag
Fusion Art Announces the Winners of the 2nd Annual Colors Art Exhibition
Fusion Art's 2nd Annual Colors Art Exhibition is now open and available for viewing on the Fusion Art website.
For this exhibition, artists were encouraged to share their best art and photography using a concentration of color. One color or a multitude of colors met the criteria for this competition. All artists, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit their best representational or abstract botanical/floral art and photography.
The Best in Show winners are Pam Folsom for her mixed media, "Blowing 2" and Marcia Berg Haskell for her manipulated photograph, "Lineman's Nightmare." Both Pam and Marcia are Fusion Art's Featured Artists for the month of March 2018 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are invited to participate in Fusion Art's 3rd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs in November 2018.
Other award winners include Second Place winners, Richard W. von Gerhardberg for his oil on canvas, "Gordian Cross" and Lydia Kittle for her mixed media photograph, "Mi Hija." Third Place awards were given to Hunter Jay for his acrylic on canvas, "Sunshine's Daughter" and Michelle Woitzel her mixed media digital on canvas, "One Step at a Time."
Rounding out the awards for the exhibition are eight Honorable Mention winners. Honorable Mention awards in the Traditional Art category are given to Mark Kaufman for his watercolor, "Red Dancer", Traci Loving for her acrylic painting, "Santa Rita Bloom", Marina Cappalli for her graphite and markers on Bristol paper, "Red Samurai" and Yael Maimon for her watercolor on Fabriano paper, "Echoes of Ocean."
Honorable Mention awards in the Digital & Photography category are given to John Ressler for his digital on aluminum plate, "Fibonacci Rising", Armen Edgarian for his photograph, "Oriental-Red-
The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, fsbdt United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Israel, Iran, Czech Republic, India, Belgium, Costa Rica, Hungary, South Korea, Oman, Poland, Mexico, Philippines, and France. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website for the month of March 2018.
Founded by Award winning artist, Chris and Valerie Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions, exhibitions and experiences.
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed solo and group art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in hundreds of press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art's website: https://fusionartps.com/
