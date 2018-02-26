The Results Are In: Yellow Pages Goes Green Survey Says Public Prefers Online Yellow Pages Vs Print

News By Tag
An innovator in digital business and telephone directory listings and an advocate for staunch environmentalism, YellowPagesGoesGreen.org is a cutting-edge website that delivers over 28.5 million up-to-the-minute Yellow Page listings and over 200 million White page listings throughout the United States. In addition, YPGG is a pioneer in the national phone book "opt-out" movement that seeks to abolish obsolete print telephone directories that are not only out-of-date by the time they land on doorsteps, but find themselves clogging landfills by the millions shortly thereafter.
YPGG's annual survey, conducted via their homepage (http://www.yellowpagesgoesgreen.org), tasks visitors with selecting the answer to a deceptively simple question: which version of Yellow Pages do you use most? Online or print? And the results of the survey – strictly moderated so as to not allow participants to vote more than once from a single IP address to ensure a fair and balanced outcome – spoke volumes about the needs of the modern consumer. 64 percent of voters said that they utilized online Yellow Pages solely, as opposed to merely 35 percent who still found themselves cracking open a print directory. This puts 2018's results squarely in line with the results of the same survey that YPGG conducted in 2017, indicating that the migration from paper to digital by consumers when they need an easy, fast and reliable source to find the goods and services that they need is a trend that will only continue to grow, and heralds the eventual extinction of print Yellow Pages altogether.
Of course, convenience isn't the only reason people are turning to online Yellow Pages in droves; it's also been more than proven that print directories are a blatant waste of natural resources and that both their creation and disposal are responsible for untold harm to the environment that we all have to live and breathe in each and every day. The following statistics shockingly illuminate the damage being done to our planet and the tolls our forests are suffering in the manufacture of paper each and every year:
• Every year enough paper is thrown away to make a 12' wall from New York to California.
• The amount of wood and paper thrown away is enough to heat 50 million homes for 20 years.
• It takes one 15-year old tree to produce half a box of paper.
Of course, the creation of paper also leads to eventual destruction, and reports indicate fsbdt that paper accounts for 25% of landfill waste, and one third of municipal landfill waste; in addition, paper waste accounts for up to 40% of total waste produced in the United States each year, which adds up to 71.6 million tons of paper waste per year in the United States alone. Clearly, the majority of people in the country are not stepping up and recycling paper as it so desperately needs to be, but merely throwing it out and letting the environment pay the price. The destruction that is being done to our environment in the name of endless paper consumption will eventually come back to bite us as a race, and it's up to all of us to make the right choices in our daily lives to ensure the tide is turned. And abandoning print Yellow Page directories in favor of online sources such as YPGG is one such way to take the Earth back.
For more information please visit our homepage at http://www.ypgg.org.
