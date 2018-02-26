 
DAKS Group EngineeringExpands to Chicago

 
CHICAGO - March 2, 2018 - PRLog -- http://www.daksgroup.org

The DAKS Group has expanded to Chicago, IL. The DAKS Group employs Chicago's best engineers and digital modeling experts to design and manufacture your prototypes and end-use parts. Their industries include Healthcare & Biomedical | Manufacturing | Transportation | Appliances | Aviation & Aerospace | Mechanical Products | Concept and Inventive Products | Retail | Architecture & Building | Marine Products.

CONCEPT

DAKS can turn your ideas into reality! Whether you're an inventor with a great idea, or a corporation looking to optimize your product, our engineering and design teams can bring your product to life.

• Product Prototyping

DESIGN

Our team has over 40 years of 3D and 2D design experience. fsbdt Weather you design your own products or subcontract out, DAKS can assist you with 3D design in any CAD software you prefer, handling over 35 different file formats to answer all of your engineering needs.

• CAD Design
• 3D Engineering
• Product Consultation
• SolidWorks, Autodesk, Blender, Fusion 360, etc.

PROTOTYPE

DAKS uses industry leading 3D printers to manufacture your prototypes and end-use parts. In certain circumstances, we can even offer 24-hour turnaround time!

Contact
info@daksgroup.org
3129522402
Source:
Email:***@daksgroup.org Email Verified
Chicago, Engineering, Business
Engineering
Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Companies
