Industry News





Stem Cell Therapy now offered at Rejuvenate

Rejuvenate Mind -Body Wellness Center is now offering a new service- Stem Cell Therapy to patients.
 
 
Stem Cell Therapy can heal- Visit Rejuvenate in Le
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. - March 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Stem cell therapy is now available at Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center. Stem cell therapy has been shown to regenerate and heal. Some of the conditions stem cell therapy may help include: Knee injuries (meniscus, MCL, ACL, PCL and LCL sprains or partial tears;) Arthritis/Osteoarthritis- bone on bone; hip pain or labral tears; shoulder damage (rotator cuff, tendonitis, and arthritis;) chronic back pain; chronic neck pain; elbow, wrist or hand pain; achilles tendon; ankle pain, foot pain, or plantar fasciitis; lower back pain, disc injuries fsbdt and disc degeneration. Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness center has added stem cell therapy to it's many services.

"Our patients are seeing real, long term relief from pain," says Dr. Joe Symes, chiropractor for Rejuvenate.  "We are pleased to be able to offer this service to them."

To learn more about stem cell therapy, and other services offered by Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center (such as chiropractic care, psychotherapy, weight loss clinic and more) go to https://www.RejuvenateKC.com

Dr. Joe Symes
***@rejuvenatekc.com
Source:Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center
Email:***@rejuvenatekc.com
Tags:Stem Cell Therapy, Lee's Summit MO, Kansas City, MO
Industry:Medical
Location:Lees Summit - Missouri - United States
Subject:Services
