Stem Cell Therapy now offered at Rejuvenate
Rejuvenate Mind -Body Wellness Center is now offering a new service- Stem Cell Therapy to patients.
"Our patients are seeing real, long term relief from pain," says Dr. Joe Symes, chiropractor for Rejuvenate. "We are pleased to be able to offer this service to them."
To learn more about stem cell therapy, and other services offered by Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center (such as chiropractic care, psychotherapy, weight loss clinic and more) go to https://www.RejuvenateKC.com
Dr. Joe Symes
Dr. Joe Symes
