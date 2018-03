Los Angeles size-inclusive fashion designer, Crystal Cave, accepted into Project Entrepreneur Class

Contact

Caroline Kalentzos of POSH PR®

***@poshpr.com Caroline Kalentzos of POSH PR®

End

--Immediately following the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to jumpstart sales for, a size-inclusive and sustainably made clothing line consisting of luxury basics, Crystal Cave, is accepted into the Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018.Project Entrepreneur's mission to break traditional barriers in women's paths and democratize the knowledge and resources necessary to build impactful ventures is a purpose Cave strongly believes in—one that she hopes to establish withCave is a celebrity stylist turned fashion designer who recently launched a movement fsbdt that is empowering women of all sizes across the globe. Her mission foris centered on beauty and intelligence—no matter your size—with the belief that all women should be able to shop at the same store, whether you are a size 2 or 28.This April, Cave will attend the Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018 intensive in New York City as she takes a stand for equality and inclusivity in the fashion industry. Project Entrepreneur ignites bold ideas by providing women access to the tools, training and networks needed to build scalable, economically impactful companies.While theKickstarter has already reached 100% of it's targeted funding, the acceptance into the Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018 is an incredible opportunity to spread Cave's mission and make a bold impact.Visit thewebsite directly at www.PoppyRow.com . The first round of production will take place this Spring.Poppy Row is a modular clothing line of luxury basics that are size-inclusive and sustainably made in the USA.Caroline Kalentzos of POSH PRPhone: 804-939-7674Email: caroline@poshpr.com