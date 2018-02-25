News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Los Angeles size-inclusive fashion designer, Crystal Cave, accepted into Project Entrepreneur Class
Los Angeles, CA — March 1st, 2018 — Immediately following the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to jumpstart sales for Poppy Row, a size-inclusive and sustainably made clothing line consisting of luxury basics, Crystal Cave, is accepted into the Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018.
Project Entrepreneur's mission to break traditional barriers in women's paths and democratize the knowledge and resources necessary to build impactful ventures is a purpose Cave strongly believes in—one that she hopes to establish with Poppy Row.
Cave is a celebrity stylist turned fashion designer who recently launched a movement fsbdt that is empowering women of all sizes across the globe. Her mission for Poppy Row is centered on beauty and intelligence—
This April, Cave will attend the Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018 intensive in New York City as she takes a stand for equality and inclusivity in the fashion industry. Project Entrepreneur ignites bold ideas by providing women access to the tools, training and networks needed to build scalable, economically impactful companies.
While the Poppy Row Kickstarter has already reached 100% of it's targeted funding, the acceptance into the Project Entrepreneur Class of 2018 is an incredible opportunity to spread Cave's mission and make a bold impact.
Visit the Poppy Row website directly at www.PoppyRow.com. The first round of production will take place this Spring.
About Poppy Row: Poppy Row is a modular clothing line of luxury basics that are size-inclusive and sustainably made in the USA.
Media Contact
Caroline Kalentzos of POSH PR
Phone: 804-939-7674
Email: caroline@poshpr.com
Contact
Caroline Kalentzos of POSH PR®
***@poshpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse