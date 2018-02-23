 
Lennar's The Crossing and Avendale communities coming soon to Phillips Ranch in Pomona

 
 
Avendale and The Crossing are two Lennar communities coming to Phillips Ranch.
Avendale and The Crossing are two Lennar communities coming to Phillips Ranch.
 
POMONA, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to Grand Open two new communities on March 31st in Pomona. Between Avendale and The Crossing, homeshoppers will have six distinctive floorplans to choose from, each of which offers valuable Everything's Included® homes and with anticipated pricing starting from the upper $600,000s.

"We're thrilled to bring these new communities of detached homes to Phillips Ranch, a desirable area within Pomona that's become popular with families," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "It's a great opportunity to own a new home that showcases a modern open layout, beautiful gourmet kitchen and comes outfitted with valuable Everything's Included® features."

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program also helps add value and style to every new home at The Crossing and Avendale. It works by including a high level of custom-like features, all at no additional cost. These include designer-selected appointments such as granite or quartz countertops, GE Profile™ appliances, shaker-style cabinetry and more.

Both Avendale and The Crossing will feature Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, which offer built-in wireless access points for no more dead spots and whole-home connectivity. Adding to the connected experience, Lennar's Everything's Included® program now offers the latest in home automation products and technology offering homeowners an elevated living experience unlike ever before. These products work together to allow homeowners to manage lights, front door locks and monitoring, indoor temperature, music, fsbdt movies and so much more!

Avendale offers a collection of three distinct home designs that range in size from approximately 1,579 to 2,086 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms.

The Crossing also features three floorplans to choose from. These homes range in size from 1,985 to 2,435 square feet and offer between three to five bedrooms and two and one-half to three bathrooms.

Lennar at Phillips Ranch is located off Village Loop and Tanglewood Roads in Pomona. Visit www.lennar.com or call 626-228-0099 to learn more.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
