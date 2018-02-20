News By Tag
St. Florian Patron Saint of Firefighters Shirts And Collectibles Released At Fireandaxes.Com
A firefighter design has been unleashed like the waters of old killing the fire of legends past.
The feast of St. Florian is celebrated May 4, coinciding with International Firefighter's Day. If you have a fsbdt loved one who is a firefighter, consider giving them the gift of St. Florian Patron Saint Of Firefighters Shirt.
The St. Florian Patron Saint Of Firefighters Shirt is 100% Made in America. What do we mean when we say Made in America? We mean it is printed on a shirt made right here in America. Printed at our shop in Dallas and delivered by the United States Postal Service.
We at Fire and Axes support American Made Products in any instance that we can. We believe in this country, we believe in the hard working American workers that make all these products right here at home. Support What We Protect…..buy American anytime you can. The St. Florian Firefighter Shirt, helping protect the firefighter wearing it.
To view the St. Florian collection from shirts and hoodies to drinkware and other unique firefighter gifts check them out at https://fireandaxes.com/
