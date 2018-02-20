 
Augustine Sam Announces Release of Take Back the Memory

An emotional look into the broken mind of a woman conned by fate for daring to believe in love
 
 
Cover - Take Back the Memory
DALLAS - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Women's Fiction / Romantic Suspense Novel

Book Details:

What would you do if you discovered that the man you married is not who you thought he was? What would you do if you stumbled on the unnerving truth that you've had the one thing you'd yearned for all your life without realizing it?.

About the Author:

Augustine Sam is a journalist by profession, a novelist by choice, and a poet by chance. A bilingual fsbdt writer and an award-winning poet, he writes, not only hard news but literary works as well. Fascinated by the written word even as a kid, he fell in love with poetry the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once. He was the winner of the Editors' Choice Award in the North America Open Poetry Contest & his complete poetry collection, Flashes of Emotion, was a Finalist in the International Book Award Gala. His poems have been published in international anthologies, including "Measures of the Heart" & "Sounds of Silence."  Augustine is also the author of Black Gold and The Conspiracy of Silence which was awarded a Readers' Favorite 5-star seal.

For More information on Take Back the Memory:

http://booklaunch.io/rabtbooktours/take-back-the-memory

Contact
Cami Hensley
***@myaddictionisreading.com
End
Source:RABT Book Tours & PR
Email:***@myaddictionisreading.com Email Verified
Tags:Womens Fiction, Romantic Suspense
Industry:Books
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
