OPENAIRINTERFACE software stack powering 5G use-cases exhibited at Mobile World Congress Barcelona
OPENAIRINTERFACE™ partners TCL Communication, InterDigital, Fraunhofer IIS, Fujitsu, University of Vigo exhibit 5G-usecases at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona
TCL Communication and partners (EURECOM and Creonic), are exhibiting a real-time full software 5G User Equipment (UE) in the 3.5GHz band on 80MHz channels, a configuration applicable to the European and Asia markets, showcasing reduced latency and increased throughput compared to 4G. These experiments allow TCL Communication to take a leading role on the 5G end-users connectivity. For Christian Gatti, Global President Alcatel Business Division and Executive Vice President TCL Communication, "With the full-software implementation announced today we're now able to prototype 5G innovations, perform field trials later this year with operators involved with us in collaborative projects and prepare the introduction of the first 5G products in second half of 2019." – Exhibiting at TCL booth - Hall3, 3D11 during MWC 2018
EURECOM, one of the most prestigious French Engineering Schools is the founding member of OpenAirInterfaceTM Software Alliance, and contributes to the gNodeB implementation allowing the end-to-end demonstration;
InterDigital is demonstrating a millimeter wave ("mmW") air interface which is one of the key new technologies being introduced into 3GPP's 5G NR standard. The demo will show some of the fundamental concepts enabling mmW 5G integration with the existing LTE standard in non-standalone mode sporting mobility features such as beamforming, beam tracking and handover between the two interfaces. A 4K video resolution is streamed over this network configuration whose resolution changes as handover occurs. InterDigital reports, "The LTE protocol stack implementation for the eNB and core network are using OAI open source framework for an end to end LTE connection using a commercial dongle." – Exhibiting at Hall 7 Stand 7C61
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company. Fujitsu is the creator of a variety of solutions in Network Technologies and Services, Digital Services and Industry solutions through a fsbdt unique digital co-creation approach. Fujitsu is supporting activities in the OAI platform to bring innovative ideas born in the OAI community to life. At its stand, Fujitsu will present its approach to several important projects using the OAI. These include the creation of a virtualized RAN (vRAN) platform using OAI, and the development of this vRAN on a Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) network based on this vRAN. For Fujitsu, "Open source implementation of the LTE stack and subsequently 5G stack as jointly designed in the OPENAIRINTERFACE™
Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IIS) shows an exemplification of visual inspection in an industrial production process and demonstrates the benefits of the new LTE technology with shortened Transmission Time Intervals (LTE sTTI) for industrial use cases. The transmission system, which triggers inspection cameras, is realized twofold: via a low-latency and low jitter connection using the new LTE sTTI and via a standard Wi-Fi connection for direct comparison. The technology is able to provide reduced end-to-end latencies down to one millisecond and reduced jitter. For Fraunhofer IIS, "Open source LTE implementation of OAI is the basis for the implementation of the additional functionality of the new LTE sTTI technology, both on the base station side as well as the user equipment side." – Exhibiting at Hall 7, 7G31 during MWC 2018.
University of Vigo, Spain, is showcasing a network latency management case for critical applications using the OAI. The exhibit shows real-time redeployment of a convenient network slice for a connection after detecting an unacceptable latency for that particular flow. This process includes instantiating new radio elements (a new PHY in the same Software Defined Radio device), moving core network elements to the edge, and reconfiguring of flow handling. University of Vigo is doing this work in collaboration with Cellnex Telecom that is the main infrastructure operator for wireless telecommunication in Europe with a portfolio of over 24,000 sites in Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and Spain. According to Felipe Gil-Castiñeira, associate professor at the University of Vigo, "Thanks to OAI we were able to develop a completely operative proof-of-concept where different virtual operators can be dynamically deployed using the same infrastructure, and test the flexibility that 5G provides this allowing instantiation of new functions and real-time redirection of traffic without disruption."
About OPENAIRINTERFACE SOFTWARE ALLIANCE
OSA is a non-profit organization founded by EURECOM and believes in accelerating and democratizing wireless innovation by promoting 3GPP networks using open source Software over Commercial-Over-
For more information, please visit www.openairinterface.org .
OSA President: Christian Bonnet, christian.bonnet@
Media Contact
OpenAirInterface Software Alliance
Irfan GHAURI
irfan.ghauri@
End
Page Updated Last on: Feb 25, 2018