20-Year-Old Kendric Washington Named 2018 AArrow Sign Spinning World Champion

 
 
LAS VEGAS - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- On Saturday February 17th, 2018, 20-year-old Kendric Washington from Maryland was named the 2018 AArrow Sign Spinning World Champion at the Fremont Street Experience. Washington beat out more than 100 AArrow Sign Spinners from 10 countries around the globe for the number one spot in the world. Washington received a $5,000 cash prize for first place and now holds the title of the AArrow Sign Spinning World Champion.

Washington has been working as an AArrow Sign Spinner for five years and has serviced clients such as Harris Teeter, Metro PCS, Planet Fitness, Saxbys Coffee, Verizon Wireless, Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards across Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia. He has been featured in The Washington Post and was recently on several episodes of the New England Patriots All Access (http://www.patriots.com/video/2018/01/12/patriots-all-access-presented-geico-112-titans-preview).

Washington worked hard preparing his choreographed routine for the event and was looking forward to everyone coming together this year in Las Vegas.

"2018 has meant a lot to me. I've met different franchises and have been able to see how each market works and how we come together as one team. It has been an eye opening experience, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead," Washington said. "[With winning the championship] I've learned that patience is key to unlocking your full potential. I'm focused on staying humble and working hard."

Washington plans to use his first place earnings toward his own professional development so he can make himself and AArrow better. He says his best experience working as a sign spinner was traveling to Las Vegas, interacting with fsbdt AArrow employees from across the globe and winning the 2018 competition.

Click here for the latest press releases (https://www.aarrowsignspinners.com/blog/) and up-to-date news on guerrilla marketing and advertising trends. To learn more about how your business can increase its customer base while driving more revenue, call AArrow Sign Spinners at 323.944.2002 or email info@AArrowSignSpinners.com.

About World Sign Spinning Championships
For 11 years, AArrow and the Fremont Street Experience have been growing the world sign spinning championship. More than 750 youth have participated in the competition and its entertained more than 1,000,000+ cheering spectators. The event has also been featured on NBC News, Las Vegas Sun, Fox News and more. For more information email WSSC@AArrowAds.com.

About AArrow Sign Spinners
AArrow is the leading global sign spinning firm, known for its signature creative spin on advertising and more than 40 locations across the world. The rapid expansion since its startup in 2002 has made sign spinning a popular sport and the firm a household name, being seen in everything from feature films, to popular music videos, to television commercials, to appearances on popular shows such as Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres and Tosh.0.
Source:AArrow Inc.
