The World Sign Spinning Championship is Coming Back to Vegas & Raising Awareness for Gang Prevention
100+ AArrow Sign Spinners from 10 Countries Around the Globe Will Battle it Out for the Number One Spot in the World February 16-17th, 2018 at the Fremont Street Experience
The event also presents a unique opportunity to raise awareness about pressing social issues and integrate the community in a positive way. This year, AArrow has partnered with cause marketing firm Live to Give to spread the word about gang prevention and will introduce the 'Positive Spin' campaign at the WSSC to show youth there are fun opportunities available in their community to earn a living, connect with positive people, and realize they have many signs that can be thrown up in good ways.
The annual competition will feature 100+ sign spinners from markets around the globe who have demonstrated goodwill in the community, a commitment to serving clients, and honed the craft of sign spinning. The event will demonstrate how attending the WSSC is making a positive change in bringing the community together while showing youth support and encouragement as they spin for positivity.
Each sign spinner has earned a spot to compete in the annual WSSC competition by pre-qualifying in a local round of competition in the market in which they work. Cash prizes and educational grants are awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
For 11 years, AArrow and the Fremont Street Experience have been growing the world sign spinning championship. More than 750 youth have participated in the competition and its entertained more than 1,000,000+ cheering spectators. The event has also been featured on USA Today, NBC News, Las Vegas Sun, Fox News and more.
AArrow is on mission to put a 'Positive Spin' on raising awareness for gang prevention while expanding its reach to further ignite the next generation's interest in business, entertainment, and career advancement while on providing out-of-the-box advertising solutions and educational support.
Click here for the latest press fsbdt releases (https://www.aarrowsignspinners.com/
About Live to Give Group
Live to Give is a cause marketing agency with more than 15 years of experience in cause marketing, promotions, community-based campaigns, and communication. They deliver socially positive solutions and aim to be passionate partners with an "Always Deliver" attitude.
About AArrow Sign Spinners
AArrow is the leading global sign spinning firm, known for its signature creative spin on advertising and more than 40 locations across the world. The rapid expansion since its startup in 2002 has made sign spinning a popular sport and the firm a household name, being seen in everything from feature films, to popular music videos, to television commercials, to appearances on popular shows such as Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres and Tosh.0.
