Industry News





February 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

Patriot Technology Selected For Veteran Start-Up Launch Lab

Bunker Labs Nashville Launch Lab Cohort Selects Patriot Among 10 Others.
 
 
bunker-labs-logo-final-NSH-610x213
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Patriot Technology is pleased to announce our acceptance into the Bunker Labs Nashville Launch Lab Cohort for Spring 2018. Bunker Brews is the Nation's premier military veteran's startup initiative with more than 14 Launch Labs spread throughout the country.

The Launch Lab Cohort includes a specifically designed 12-week curriculum combining seasoned industry experts and advisers with advanced human performance concepts to empower entrepreneurs to grow their business to their next milestone and beyond.

"I am extremely excited to work with Bunker and the rest of the cohort," said Patriot President Robert Wynkoop. "The work that Blake and Nate are doing within the Nashville business community and the Veteran community is amazing."

Patriot fsbdt Technology is focused on National Institute of Standards and Technology compliance for Federal government contractors, but the company intends to explore expansion into public infrastructure and health care customers through the Bunker Labs cohort experiments.

Additional participants in the Nashville Bunker Cohort Program include: SafeStamp Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Blockchain Payments Vendor Zyllion, 360 Management  a Security Management Company for Music Artists and Venues among others. For more on the Bunker Labs Launch Lab, watch this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MIQh5h2qvA

Source:Bunker Labs Nashville
Email:***@patriot-technology.net Email Verified
Phone:8652240500
Tags:Nashville, Cyber Security, NIST 800-171
Industry:Defense
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Companies
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2018
