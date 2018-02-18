News By Tag
Uniphos Announces 24 New Detector Tubes
The new tubes come in both their Uniphos and KwikDraw brands, to ensure they meet their customers' needs in the diverse industries they serve. Check out the list of new tubes below!
New Uniphos tubes
· Chromium ion, DCR-2
· CO in CO2, CCCO-2
· Cyanide ion, DCY-2
· Cyanide ion, DCY-4M
· EtOH, SET-5
· H2O2, SHP-1
· NH3, SAM-2
· NO2 + NO, SNDNO-4L
· NO2 in CO2, CCND-1H
· PID Pre-filter Butadiene, PBU-1
· VOC Zeroing Tube Uniphos
New KwikDraw tubes
· Formaldehyde-
· H2S-0.2%, D7000003
· H2S-2, D7086873
· H2S-2%, D7086866
· Multigas I, D7094870
· Multigas IV, D7094871
· NO2-2.5 fsbdt & NO-2.5, D7086863
· O2, D7086864
· Petroleum Hydrocarbon-
· PID Pre-filter Benz, D7095863
· VOC Zeroing Tube, D7086765
· Water Vapor, D7086872
· Xylene-10, D7086874
Call today for more details at 1-844-247-0450.
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300
Sugar Land, TX 77479
1-844-247-0450 (toll free)
1-832-956-0800 (local)
1-832-500-3718 (fax)
https://www.uniphosamericas.com/
Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.
***@uniphosamericas.com
