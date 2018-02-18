Uniphos Announces 24 New Detector Tubes

Contact

Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.

-- Uniphos Envirotronic Inc. now has 24 new tubes available for the detection of gases ranging from benzene, cyanide and formaldehyde to hydrogen sulphide, ammonia and xylene.The new tubes come in both their Uniphos and KwikDraw brands, to ensure they meet their customers' needs in the diverse industries they serve. Check out the list of new tubes below!· Chromium ion, DCR-2· CO in CO2, CCCO-2· Cyanide ion, DCY-2· Cyanide ion, DCY-4M· EtOH, SET-5· H2O2, SHP-1· NH3, SAM-2· NO2 + NO, SNDNO-4L· NO2 in CO2, CCND-1H· PID Pre-filter Butadiene, PBU-1· VOC Zeroing Tube Uniphos· Formaldehyde-0.1, D7086862· H2S-0.2%, D7000003· H2S-2, D7086873· H2S-2%, D7086866· Multigas I, D7094870· Multigas IV, D7094871· NO2-2.5 fsbdt & NO-2.5, D7086863· O2, D7086864· Petroleum Hydrocarbon-10, D7086876· PID Pre-filter Benz, D7095863· VOC Zeroing Tube, D7086765· Water Vapor, D7086872· Xylene-10, D7086874Call today for more details at 1-844-247-0450.Uniphos Envirotronic Inc.2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300Sugar Land, TX 774791-844-247-0450 (toll free)1-832-956-0800 (local)1-832-500-3718 (fax)