Shapiro Auctions Announcing Important Fine & Decorative Art Auction in New York
Including European, American, Asian, Latin American, and Russian Fine and Decorative Art & Antiques
Fine and Decorative Art & Antiques Auction
March 7, 2018, 10am EST
NEW YORK, NY— Shapiro Auctions is pleased to announce the Fine and Decorative Art & Antiques Auction taking place on March 7th, 2018. The auction will include nearly 400 lots of fine and decorative art from a wide variety of genres and stylistic periods including American and European fine art, Polish modern art, Latin American contemporary art, Asian art and antiques, and Russian art.
Shapiro Auctions will once again display their expertise in the field of Russian fine art with the magnificent Meditation in the Desert by Franz Roubaud, executed in 1887, soon after the artist's return from his extended travel through the Caucasus region. This calm painting portrays a peaceful and very personal moment of reflection in the daily life of a traveler in the Central Asian desert, as he initiates part of his daily prayer, Salat al-maghrib, performed just after sunset. Islamic calligraphy carved into the monumental frame of this lot repeats Moorish design of the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain, and reads "There is no God but Allah". The work is included in the artist's catalogue raisonné and was presented upon its completion in 1887 at the exhibition-sale Kunsthandlung Wimmer in Munich, where it was sold to Ph. Lewisohn from New York. It is possible, that the work was also exhibited at the Imperial Society for the Encouragement of the Arts in St. Petersburg two years later.
Asian works of fine and decorative art and antiques cover an important facet of the March 7th Auction, but a special grouping of lots from the collection of Dr. Victor Chi-tsai Hoo and his brother, Ambassador Hu Shi Xi, shines a spotlight on the important accomplishments and influence these diplomats had on the course of Chinese history.
One of the important lots from this historic collection is Lot 13, a Personal Autograph Book of Ambassador Hu Shi Xi, which includes letters, signatures, drawings, and calligraphy, circa 1941-1958 (est: $2,000-3,000.)
The March 7th Auction will bring attention to American modern and contemporary art with works like Wayne Thiebaud's Portrait of Artist's Wife, Patte ($60,000-80,000,)
A large portion of the March 7th Auction is dedicated to European fine art, with highlights including Jean Metzinger's Jeune Femme Pensive aux Roses Rouges, estimated $80,000-100,000. Metzinger's Femme will be in the company of Moise Kisling ($70,000-90,000,)
Growing upon their exceptional sales records for Polish modern art, Shapiro Auctions continues to expand their selection of artists available to collectors. This includes artists Aleksander Kobzdej, Ana Guntner ($8,000-10,000,)
Other significant offerings with Russian origin consist of a quintessential Philip Maliavin painting, The Laughing Village Baba ($40,000-60,000.)
The March sale also offers a dazzling array of antique and modern jewelry, Fabergé, and decorative art pieces with intricate silver, gold, and enamelwork. Discerning book collectors are sure to be pleased with the rare set of Kammerfurier Journals, 1853-1917 ($15,000-20,000,)
All of the artworks will be on view in advance of the sale during the auction preview exhibition held from February 28th through March 5th, 10am-6pm.; March 6th, 10am-1pm.; March 7th, 9am-10am; and by appointment. Both the preview and the auction will take place at Shapiro Auctions, 506 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021. A full catalogue of the lots offered in the sale will be available on http://www.shapiroauctions.com in the weeks preceding the sale.
Please join us on Wednesday March 7th, 2018 at 10 a.m. EST to take part in the sale of this remarkable assortment of fine and decorative arts.
Shapiro Auctions
