Western Steamroller M. Allen Rolls Towards The Top With Hot Western Series
Western author M. Allen has racked up close to two million pages read with his successful "Brotherhood of the Gun" Western series.
Allen on Allen
"I missed the top with Rifleman," Allen explained. "But there's always another chance, and I hope to make sure that every reader who loved Rifleman will completely enjoy 'A Sheriff To Kill For.' I believe it's some of my best work. It's got that action element that my readers tell me they love so much."
Allen, who also plans to write books in several other genres, says that there will be shocks in store for readers in the future. "I want to do so much more with this series," Allen says. "Westerns should never be formulaic and should never get stilted. I hope to do something different with each book."
Readers seem to agree with Allen—the first four books in the series have been heavily acclaimed. There have also been rumors of a possible writing project with another top-ranking Western author and a contemporary Western series.
"Allen is one of those authors who can really make it fly right," Dusty Saddle Publishing Vice-President Bruce G. Bennett said earlier this week. "We started with nothing and ended up with a fast-increasing brand. "A Sheriff To Kill For" is one of the titles we are looking to push to the number one spot. We know that readers will love it as much as we do."
A Sheriff to Kill For
Known across the West as The Good Doctor, Edward Sutton has a dark madness within him that he's been trying to hide for most of fsbdt his adult life. After witnessing the horrific murder of his parents, Edward allowed the madness to take him, finding pleasure in the torture of any who stood in the way of his hard-hitting gang of brothers, known across Texas as Satan's Sons. Faced with no other choice, he is forced into confinement for the good of the territory. Months later, he emerges a new man, taking to heart his medical oath to do no harm. Until he comes face to face with a gunslinging beauty unafraid to pull the trigger on any who threaten her town. But when she is taken by the greedy businessman, Barrett Wilcox, who is hell bent on taking over their town, Edward openly welcomes the evil madness he will need to rescue her. The only question is, will he be able to come back from the brink twice, or will he be lost forever?
After the tragic passing of her mother, Grace Newton has been raised by her father to be the boy he never had. In a town where delicate beauty is favored, Grace never considered herself delicate nor beautiful. But she loved her town and the people within its borders. After ridding them of the crooked sheriff, she is determined to take his place and continue to uphold the law. When Barrett Wilcox is determined to have her, she is forced to turn to the one man who is crazier than Wilcox to help her—Edward Sutton. Stuck between two madmen, Grace can only hope the one she has fallen for will prevail.
Ordering "A Sheriff to Kill For"
You can learn more about M. Allen by visiting DSPublishingnetwork.com.
