February 2018





Hotel in Ann Arbor Celebrates 81st Anniversary

Weber's Restaurant & Boutique Hotel celebrates serving the Ann Arbor community for 81 years.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Feb. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor celebrates its 81st anniversary in March 2018.

Weber's has been winning the hearts of Ann Arbor locals and visitors from all across the country for many years. They will continue to impress us for many years to come! Prime rib has been the house specialty since the 1950s. It has had people coming back for more every chance they get!

Worried about price? Weber's offers many specials throughout the year to make your stay affordable and convenient. They are moments from downtown fsbdt Ann Arbor, University of Michigan Central Campus, Shopping, Golf, Sports and Recreation with quick 30-minute access to Detroit Metro Airport.

"I'm proud to carry on my grandfather's legacy and provide genuine hospitality to our guests," says Michael Weber, Vice President at Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor.

Call today to book your stay by calling (800) 443-3050! For more information on services and amenities, visit their website (http://www.webersinn.com/).

About Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel is a full-service Hotel, Restaurant, Banquet, and Conference property. Guest rooms feature stylish surroundings, comfortable beds and deluxe amenities. Enjoy great food and libations at Weber's Restaurant, and nightly entertainment and dancing at The Habitat.

Contact
Michael Weber
***@webersannarbor.com
End
Source:Weber's Restaurant and Hotel
Email:***@webersannarbor.com
Tags:hotel Ann Arbor, best hotels Ann Arbor, Steakhouse Ann Arbor
Industry:Hotels
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2018
