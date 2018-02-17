News By Tag
Platinum Educational Group Announces Partnership with Feuer Nursing Review
NCLEX prep Industry Leaders Team Up to Provide Nursing Students with the Best Possible Tools to Pass the NCLEX Exam
Feuer Nursing Review created the most original and foremost NCLEX-RN/LPN exam review course in the country and abroad. With more than 40 years of providing industry-leading NCLEX comprehensive reviews, they boast a 93% first-time NCLEX pass rate.
"As an internationally trained nurse, I know how hard it is to pass this test," said Angelica Feuer, Owner/President/
Platinum Educational Group's premier online NCLEX simulation platform offers students an opportunity to truly know if they will pass their NCLEX or State certification exam. With detailed reporting, students can recognize their strengths and weaknesses. This allows them to concentrate their study efforts where best needed. Platinum Educational Group offers a 100% first-time pass guarantee.
Doug Smith, CEO of Platinum Educational Group stated, "Linking our testing platform with Feuer Nursing Review's content to expand and reinforce knowledge is a perfect win-win connection. With both groups being able to focus on what they do best and neither side having to reinvent a well-functioning wheel allows the nursing candidate to benefit from the best of both worlds."
For full details of this new alliance, contact Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.
About Platinum Educational Group fsbdt LLC
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Their areas of focus include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. They provide valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Platinum's scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise, they provide services to several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally via their main office in Grandville, Michigan, and affiliated locations throughout the United States
About Feuer Nursing Review LLC
Feuer Nursing Review (FNR) has been giving live lecture NCLEX Review classes in New York City since 1971. They specialize in NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-LPN courses. Many students go through nursing school only to find out that they are not well prepared for the license exam. FNR covers everything you need to know about Medical-Surgical, Pharmacology, Maternity, Pediatric, and Psychiatric Nursing. For years, people all over the country have enjoyed studying with Feuer's books and audio CDs. In 2017, FNR launched a new online version of their live lectures. It includes lecture videos, downloadable study books, and online practice questions. The attention to detail and thoroughness of FNR is especially helpful to repeat test takers and international nurses.
Contact
Jeremy M. Johnson
Director of Marketing, Platinum Educational Group
***@platinumed.com
