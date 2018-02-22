News By Tag
Veterans Village Receives Grant from Sands Cares For a First of its Kind Instant Built Tiny House
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman to Officiate Ground Breaking Ceremony to be held on February 26, 2018 at the Veterans Village #2, Las Vegas, NV
Veterans Village Las Vegas will hold a ground-breaking ceremony at the Veterans Village #2 Campus which is home to 204 units of housing along with a 24/7/365 crisis intervention center & 3 Square food pantry where the eleven (11) Veterans Village Tiny Houses will be constructed.
The Veterans Village Tiny House and the expansion of housing units on the Veterans Village #2 campus is part the master plan to address the nationwide U.S. Veterans Housing Crisis. The 100% recycled housing units can be rapidly transported anywhere in the country via railroad "piggy-back"
"This fast construction is an economically sound, environmentally friendly option which aims to create a comprehensive housing solution to meet the need for affordable housing. It also stability and support for our U.S. Veterans to successfully transition back into civilian life," according to Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder. Veterans Village Las Vegas.
When: Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 1:00pm
Where: 50 N. 21st Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Special Guests:
· City of Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn G. Goodman.
· Ron Reese, Senior Vice President Global Communication and Corporate Affairs, Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Interview / Photo Opportunities
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman.
Ron Reese, Senior Vice President Global Communication and Corporate Affairs,Las fsbdt Vegas Sands Corp.
United States Veterans.
About Veterans Village:
Mission Statement: Veteran's Village is dedicated to the creation of an environment that is home to United States Veterans. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing with support services. Public and private collaborative partnerships have been established to provide services to residents including, employment training and referrals, continuing education and degree programs, nutritional programs, exercise training, medical services, mental health counseling, specialized activities and special events. www.veteransvillagelasvegas.org
