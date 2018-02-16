News By Tag
The World's First Gemstone Exchange
LEXON is a global exchange that focuses on bridging the gap between the traditional gemstone industry and the innovative financial markets. With its extensive industry knowledge, LEXON is spearheading industry change – enabling people to liquidate and invest in gemstones like any other financial asset, in a transparent and secure way.
Through the use of its propriety technology LEX, a blockchain based machine learning algorithm, the price of a gemstone can be rated and a true value ascertained by creating a benchmark based on the actual market demand, which in turn allows assets to be listed on the LEXON Exchange via a smart contract.
LEXON Founder and CEO Roger Stanton commented, "LEXON is to bridge the gap between the traditional gemstone industry and new technology. Our propriety technology connects gemstone holders who want to liquidate their holdings and investors looking to diversify or hedge their investment portfolio to include gemstones as an investment asset and doing so in a secure and transparent way.
"We welcome those who have already and want to participate in the LEXON crowdsale which began on the 1st fsbdt February."
The LEXON Exchange will be powered by the LEXON Coin (LXX), which is an ERC-20-compatible token. Users will be able to purchase gemstones on LEXON, transforming their assets into diamonds. LEXON Coin will be driven by trading volumes generated on the LEXON Exchange and the demand of the gemstone ecosystem. The LEXON Coin will be listed on major exchanges.
The LEXON Coin (LXX) will be the only means of payment used on the LEXON Exchange.
The amount of LEXON Coin will be limited. To learn more visit the LEXON website (https://www.lexonx.com).
Email: info@LexonX.com
Web: https://www.LexonX.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
info@lexonx.com
