Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

LEXON The 1st Certified Blockchain Based Diamond Exchange

Lexon is the world's first certified blockchain based diamond exchange
 
 
Lexon ICO launch
Lexon ICO launch
 
LONDON - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- LEXON the world's first certified blockchain based diamond exchange today announced its crowdsale commences on the 15th December 2017 at 8am UTC.

LEXON is a global exchange that focuses on bridging the gap between the traditional diamond industry and the innovative financial markets. With its extensive industry knowledge, LEXON is spearheading industry change – enabling people to liquidate and invest in diamonds like any other financial asset, in a transparent and secure way.

Through the use of its propriety technology LEX, a machine learning and blockchain technology, a diamond's asking price can be rated and a true value then ascertained by creating a benchmark based on the actual market demand, which in turn allows the asset to be listed on the LEXON Exchange via a smart contract.

LEXON Founder and CEO Roger Stanton commented, "LEXON is to bridge the gap between the traditional diamond industry and new technology. Our propriety technology was created with the goal to bring together diamond holders who want to liquidate their holdings and investors looking to diversify or hedge their investment portfolio to include diamonds as an investment asset and doing so in a secure and transparent way.

"We now look forward to launching LEXON Exchange in Q1 2018, and wcj welcome those who want to participate in the LEXON crowdsale from the 15th December"

The LEXON Exchange will be powered by the LEXON Coin, which is an ERC-20-compatible token. Users will be able to purchase diamonds on LEXON, transforming their assets into diamonds. LEXON Coin will be driven by trading volumes generated on the LEXON Exchange and the demand of the diamond ecosystem. The LEXON Coin will be listed on major exchanges, such as Poloniex,.

The LEXON Coin will be the only means of payment used on the LEXON Exchange.

The amount of LEXON Coin will be limited. To learn more visit the LEXON website (https://www.lexonx.com).

- ENDS -

Email: info@LexonX.com
Web: https://www.LexonX.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lexon_X

