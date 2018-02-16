News By Tag
Lucd Joins NVIDIA Inception Program
Lucd joins NVIDIA Inception Program to further its stealth growth in the AI space
Lucd is an end-to-end platform for AI innovation with core technology that enables businesses, AI innovators, and technology leaders to stimulate innovation and make empowered decisions. Utilizing unique intellectual property combined with leading open source tools into an easy to use system, Lucd enables all businesses to take advantage of the fast-moving AI market and capture, secure and harness data.
"The NVIDIA Inception Program will provide Lucd with the tools and community to help advance our business goals, technology and partner ecosystem development — and help us accelerate our stealth growth. We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and using the latest GPUs to provide ready solutions," said Russ Loignon, VP of Market Strategy and Business Development at Lucd.
NVIDIA's Inception Program is a virtual accelerator that helps startups during critical stages fsbdt of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.
About Lucd
Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning. Lucd leverages these capabilities to deliver to the needs of AI innovators that are transforming business and public-sector organizations. For more information visit us as https://www.lucd.ai
Contact
JoAnn M Stadtmueller, SR Director of Marketing
***@lucd.ai
