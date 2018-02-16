 
News By Tag
* Lucd
* NVIDIA INCEPTION
* Artificial Intelligence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Lucd Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

Lucd joins NVIDIA Inception Program to further its stealth growth in the AI space
 
 
Lucd joins NVIDIA Inception
Lucd joins NVIDIA Inception
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Lucd today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception Program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Lucd is an end-to-end platform for AI innovation with core technology that enables businesses, AI innovators, and technology leaders to stimulate innovation and make empowered decisions. Utilizing unique intellectual property combined with leading open source tools into an easy to use system, Lucd enables all businesses to take advantage of the fast-moving AI market and capture, secure and harness data.

"The NVIDIA Inception Program will provide Lucd with the tools and community to help advance our business goals, technology and partner ecosystem development — and help us accelerate our stealth growth. We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and using the latest GPUs to provide ready solutions," said Russ Loignon, VP of Market Strategy and Business Development at Lucd.

NVIDIA's Inception Program is a virtual accelerator that helps startups during critical stages fsbdt of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

About Lucd

Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning. Lucd leverages these capabilities to deliver to the needs of AI innovators that are transforming business and public-sector organizations. For more information visit us as https://www.lucd.ai

Contact
JoAnn M Stadtmueller, SR Director of Marketing
***@lucd.ai
End
Source:
Email:***@lucd.ai Email Verified
Tags:Lucd, NVIDIA INCEPTION, Artificial Intelligence
Industry:Software
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lucd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share