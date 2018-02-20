News By Tag
Chassis Plans Names Elliot Schroeder as Director of Business Development
Highly Experienced US Military and Defense Industry veteran selected to lead company's market expansion throughout the US and the world
San Diego, CA – February 20, 2018
As part of their ongoing expansion into new markets and territories, San Diego based Chassis Plans has selected Elliot Schroeder as their new Director of Business Development responsible for establishing Chassis Plans as the rugged and custom computer maker of choice for DoD equipment manufacturers, integrators and organizations.
With a tremendous amount of expertise in the defense market place, he is a natural fit for the director of business development role. Mr. Schroeder's expertise includes business development efforts for new payloads and weapons for new business opportunities and expansion of existing business opportunities for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle. This has included future weapons efforts such as the Universal Ground Control System, JAGM, NERO, and Hellfire upgrades.
A West Point graduate (1997), with an MBA from University of California, San Diego, Mr. Schroeder has nearly 18 years of experience working with some of our country's most important and critical defense systems equipment suppliers and manufacturers, including General Atomics, Apogee Engineering, Sumaria Systems and Thales-Raytheon. In addition to his military experience in Operation Iraqi Freedom, he has served in the US Army Reserve since March 2005 and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel and an Engineer Battalion Commander.
"For over 20 years, Chassis Plans has provided computer solutions that meet the customers' needs - rapidly and guaranteed. It's a dynamic business that loves what they do and who they serve," says Mr. Schroeder. "In addition, our new partnership with Israel's Aeronautics Ltd (https://aeronautics-
"Elliot was fsbdt hired due to extensive experience within the UAV market place, his military experience, and his knowledge and experience in working with large scale programs within the Department of Defense," says Mike McCormack, CEO of Chassis Plans. "Elliot's operational experience combined with his program management understanding provides Chassis Plans with a new depth of expertise in understanding the warfighters' requirements and those of our defense customers."
More about Chassis Plans
Chassis Plans is a manufacturer of computers, LCD displays, storage arrays that are designed and assembled in the USA for Military and Industrial applications. Chassis Plans was founded in 1997 and has been at the forefront of Rugged and Custom Computer and LCD technology serving the DoD and Industrial markets.
For further information, visit the Chassis Plans website at http://www.chassis-
Contact
Mark Shapiro, SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
