Erica Shaffer returns to ABC's "Scandal"
Shaffer reprises her recurring role in the hit series' 7th and final season
Erica was born and raised in San Diego, California. She grew up dancing with The California Ballet Company and received her BFA in Acting from United States International University in San Diego and her MFA in Acting from The University of Arizona.
Los Angeles is her home and over the years she has been in numerous commercials, films and TV shows. She is a member of SAG/AFTRA & AEA as well as a noted spokesperson and host who is an expert in TelePrompTer. Some of her selected television credits include: This Is Us, Hawaii Five-O, Scorpion, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Mad Men, Dexter, Family Time, The Exes, The Young and The Restless, Private Practice, Castle, My Boys, Ghost Whisperer, Men of a Certain Age, Big Time Rush, Three Rivers, Greek, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Drake and Josh and Eleventh Hour. She can also be seen on two new Netflix shows – American Vandal and Atypical and has appeared on all seven seasons of ABC's hit series Scandal. In addition, she has starred in hundreds of TV commercials over the years, more recently, she can be seen in a 7UP commercial with rapper 2Chainz. With an acting career spanning 20 years, it's not hard to find Erica working on her next project.
Erica loves to study and practice yoga at Bhakti Yoga Shala in Santa Monica. She has completed 500 hours of Yoga Teacher Training. fsbdt She also loves to take spin classes at Equinox and Soul Cycle and practice Transcendental Meditation. She is a wife and mother of a 10-year old daughter. Erica has also donated her time and resources to the Humane Society for many years.
For more information on Erica Shaffer, visit her website www.ericashaffer.com. To contact Erica, send an email to contactme@ericashaffer.com. She can also be found on social media. Follow Erica on Facebook @EricaShafferActress, Twitter @ericashaffertwi and on Instagram @ericashafferyoga.
